vps problem

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vps is using information from previously closed trades to change the settings.

how can ı  reset vps. 

my expert is using last order result  code , if first trade result is negatif ,than   it must open new order big from first  .

but ı closed manuel when negatif ,  now when ı start vps , same time open new order.

ı changed code ,different and different,  but not changed . 

 
after the new setup move your VPS
Files:
Capture.PNG  1331 kb
 

delete expert , again load with new name , change some 

but it going last order result details . than last order result <0  than  start vps  open new order at same time .

how ı start expert from zero  ı dont understand

why we dont reset vps  or how ? 

The MT4 starts with new settings, but is taking from the server old information from already closed trades


myexpert start 0.01 but , it is going last orders results than open firtsly 0.11

Files:
vpvpsvps.png  20 kb
 
fxonedx:

vps is using information from previously closed trades to change the settings.

how can ı  reset vps. 

my expert is using last order result  code , if first trade result is negatif ,than   it must open new order big from first  .

but ı closed manuel when negatif ,  now when ı start vps , same time open new order.

ı changed code ,different and different,  but not changed . 

I am not fully understand the question ... because MQL5 VPS = Metatrader in cloud, connected to your trading account with the chart(s) with EA(s) attached ... it is not possible to "reset Metatrader".
And last order is taken from your trading account, right? And it is not related to VPS. Because VPS is Metatrader ...

Or do you want to change the settings of your EA in this VPS (in this "Metatrader in cloud")?
If yes so - open the chart(s) and attach EA(s) to the charts with new settings, and after that - provide the synchronization/migration.
Because the synchronization/migration = sending the chart(s) with EA(s) with the settings from your home Metatrader to this "Metatrader in cloud".

------------------

And if you synchronized everything so your EA is working on "Metatrader in cloud" (it must not work on your home Metatrader for your trading account; because it should work on VPS with your trading account), and you can look at VPS journal for any information about how your EA works there.

 

example , 

my expert is ,

1-  open first  order (1) buy or sell  with formul  , 0.01 lot ----  if result is negative 

2-  going second order (2) buy / sell  with formul  0.05  lot   ....if result negative 

3- going third  order (2) buy or sell  0.11 lot ...        

but when work  with vps   , starting 0.11 , because when  (2) working negatife , ı closed manuel .

now if ı use vps .  not start 0.01 starting 0.11 lots    

picture has detail 


look like this problem     ,    https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/363625

How to reset or delete information in my VPS
How to reset or delete information in my VPS
  • 2021.02.25
  • www.mql5.com
Hi, I need help to delete all information in VPS...
 
fxonedx #:

example , 

my expert is ,

1-  open first  order (1) buy or sell  with formul  , 0.01 lot ----  if result is negative 

2-  going second order (2) buy / sell  with formul  0.05  lot   ....if result negative 

3- going third  order (2) buy or sell  0.11 lot ...        

but when work  with vps   , starting 0.11 , because when  (2) working negatife , ı closed manuel .

now if ı use vps .  not start 0.01 starting 0.11 lots    

picture has detail 


look like this problem     ,    https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/363625

As I understand - the EA is taking the information from your trading account history, and it is not related to any VPS for example.
because MQL5 VPs is "Metatrader in cloud", means - it is the other your Metatrader but in cloud (and this an other Metatrader is connected to your trading account too).
EA is working with your trading account history irrespective off - VPS or your home computer.

------------------

So, you may need to do something with your EA to restart this trading cycle (change the settings, or fix your EA ...).

 
Sergey Golubev #:

I am not fully understand the question ... because MQL5 VPS = Metatrader in cloud, connected to your trading account with the chart(s) with EA(s) attached ... it is not possible to "reset Metatrader".
And last order is taken from your trading account, right? And it is not related to VPS. Because VPS is Metatrader ...

Or do you want to change the settings of your EA in this VPS (in this "Metatrader in cloud")?
If yes so - open the chart(s) and attach EA(s) to the charts with new settings, and after that - provide the synchronization/migration.
Because the synchronization/migration = sending the chart(s) with EA(s) with the settings from your home Metatrader to this "Metatrader in cloud".

------------------

And if you synchronized everything so your EA is working on "Metatrader in cloud" (it must not work on your home Metatrader for your trading account; because it should work on VPS with your trading account), and you can look at VPS journal for any information about how your EA works there.

yes ı done , 

open the chart(s) and attach EA(s) to the charts with new settings, and after that - provide the synchronization/migration   

but,    doesnt  start 0.01 lot, 

picture has detail 

How to reset or delete information in my VPS
How to reset or delete information in my VPS
  • 2021.02.25
  • www.mql5.com
Hi, I need help to delete all information in VPS...
 
fxonedx #:

yes ı done , 

open the chart(s) and attach EA(s) to the charts with new settings, and after that - provide the synchronization/migration   

but,    doesnt  start 0.01 lot, 

picture has detail 

In this case - it is related to your EA.
Because I can repeat: it does not matter about the following: your home Metatrader or "Metatrader in cloud" - it should be same with everything because your EA is taking the trades from account history.

So, it is about how your EA was coded ...

Can the changing the settings (new settings) finish the trading cycle to start new cycle with 0.01 lot?
And it is the question about how this EA was coded ...

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Anladığım kadarıyla - EA, bilgileri ticaret hesabı geçmişinizden alıyor ve örneğin herhangi bir VPS ile ilgili değil.
MQL5 VP'leri "Bulutta Metatrader" olduğundan, bu, diğer Metatrader'ınızdır, ancak buluttadır (ve bu, başka bir Metatrader da ticaret hesabınıza bağlıdır).
EA, VPS veya ev bilgisayarınızdan bağımsız olarak ticaret hesabı geçmişinizle çalışır.

------------------
ı

ı deleted all expert,  load again expert , sencronize ok.

start from zero 

can u see picture please ,  expert  is starting 0.01  but open  order with vps  0.11

my expert is starting with 0.01 lot , when ı test no problem , working very very good 

Files:
vpvpsvps.png  29 kb
 
fxonedx #:

ı deleted all expert,  load again expert , sencronize ok.

start from zero 

can u see picture please ,  expert  is starting 0.01  but open  order with vps  0.11

my expert is starting with 0.01 lot , when ı test no problem , working very very good 

When you load expert again so where your expert is taking information for previous trade from?
Expert is taking information from your trading history, right?
And it is impossible to change the trading history ... and it is not related to VPS.
You can check the trading history in your account: which previous trades, which magic number (same or not same) ....

I have no idea how your EA was coded ... but I think - it may be something with your EA.
I think - it is very specific situation, and it is necessary to know your EA to understand or to fix something.

 

Example about how to start new trading cycle in martingale EA (it is what I am doing in case I want to start new martingale cycle).

1. Switch Autotrading to be OFF -

2. Close all trades -

3. wait for some hours or one day, after that - switch autotrading to be ON, and new martingale trading cycle will be started (it is demo account; just testing):


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