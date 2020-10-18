Expert: not enough money
Andreas Bauer:You might want to check the pair/symbol''s specification for minimum lots.
Why, can someone explain?
Hi,
I'm uploading an EA into the marketplace,
and the backtest shows me: Not enough money.
The default start lot of the EA is 0,01 lots (no marti), when I look into the backtest journal I see, that the EA is being tested with 0,2 lots.
Have you tried your EA with other symbol too ?
Good luck.
Thanks, but I have no limitations in the EA for currencies (aso).
Now, that I decreased TP and SL in the default settings, backtest trades with 0,1 lots (not 0,2 lots).
Still, I get the same error presented.
Hi please see here.
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
- www.mql5.com
Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks, as a small error in the expert or indicator logic can cause losses on the trading account. That is why we have developed a series of basic checks to ensure the required quality level of the Market products. If any errors are identified by the Market...
Please refer to
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/environment_state/marketinfoconstants#enum_symbol_info_double
You could also print out balance information during backtest verification.
There might be bugs/errors on mql5 EA verification processes.
SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN
|Minimal volume for a deal
void OnStart() { //--- Show all the information available from the function AccountInfoDouble() printf("ACCOUNT_BALANCE = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE)); printf("ACCOUNT_CREDIT = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_CREDIT)); printf("ACCOUNT_PROFIT = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_PROFIT)); printf("ACCOUNT_EQUITY = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY)); printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN)); printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE)); printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL)); printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL)); printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO)); }
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties
- www.mql5.com
To obtain the current market information there are several functions: SymbolInfoInteger(), SymbolInfoDouble() and SymbolInfoString(). The first parameter is the symbol name, the values of the second function parameter can be one of the identifiers of ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_INTEGER, ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_DOUBLE and ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_STRING. Some symbols...
hello Andreas did you find how to fix this problem , because i ve the same problem as you
thank you
