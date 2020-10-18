Expert: not enough money

Hi,

I'm uploading an EA into the marketplace,

and the backtest shows me: Not enough money.


The default start lot of the EA is 0,01 lots (no marti), when I look into the backtest journal I see, that the EA is being tested with 0,2 lots.


Why, can someone explain?

 
You might want to check the pair/symbol''s specification for minimum lots.
Have you tried your EA with other symbol too ?
Good luck.
 
Soewono Effendi:
You might want to check the pair/symbol''s specification for minimum lots.
Have you tried your EA with other symbol too ?
Good luck.

Thanks, but I have no limitations in the EA for currencies (aso).

Now, that I decreased TP and SL in the default settings, backtest trades with 0,1 lots (not 0,2 lots).

Still, I get the same error presented.


 
Hi please see here.
Please refer to

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/environment_state/marketinfoconstants#enum_symbol_info_double

SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN

 Minimal volume for a deal

You could also print out balance information during backtest verification.
There might be bugs/errors on mql5 EA verification processes.

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/account/accountinfodouble
void OnStart()
  {
//--- Show all the information available from the function AccountInfoDouble()
   printf("ACCOUNT_BALANCE =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE));
   printf("ACCOUNT_CREDIT =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_CREDIT));
   printf("ACCOUNT_PROFIT =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_PROFIT));
   printf("ACCOUNT_EQUITY =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY));
   printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN));
   printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE));
   printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL));
   printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL));
   printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO));
  }
hello Andreas did you find how to fix this problem , because i ve the same problem as you 

thank you

