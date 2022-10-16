HTF Open line indicator: learn what I'm doing wrong
Hi, I'm learning mql4 and I coded an indicator that plots a line equal to the current open price of any higher timeframe. This is the code:
The indicator will plot current open line extended to all chart and previous open are not plotted, here's the indicator set to plot the 1h open on a 1m chart:
And this is what it should plot instead:
I would really appreciate if someone is kind enough to point me out what I'm doing wrong. Thank's.
Check and learn
Logically it will be same for MT4, only buffer indexing is opposite.
Thank's for replying but sincerly I don't understand what you mean by "buffer indexing is opposite".
I would like to understand what and why the indicator I wrote by myself is wrong and not working as inteded, thank you.Edit: by the way the indicator you posted is only about daily open while I'm referring to HTF open.
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if( i < iMaxIndex ) { tf_1=iOpen (0,i_tf1_open,0); } buff_tf1_open[i] = tf_1;
The if is unnecessary when your loop is correct.
How to do your lookbacks correctly #9 — #14 & #19 (2016)
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You are reading the same value repeatedly.
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You just can't process bar zero, you must process bar zero of the other timeframe.
How to do your lookbacks correctly #13 (2016)
- ironhak #: I don't understand what you mean by "buffer indexing is opposite".
In MT4, buffers and the predefined arrays are all ordered AsSeries. There is a difference between the arrays passed to OnCalculate (e.g. low[]) and the MT4 predefined variables (e.g. Low[].) The passed arrays have no default direction, just like MT5.
To determine the indexing direction of time[], open[], high[], low[], close[], tick_volume[], volume[] and spread[], call ArrayGetAsSeries(). In order not to depend on default values, you should unconditionally call the ArraySetAsSeries() function for those arrays, which are expected to work with.
Event Handling Functions - Functions - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
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In MT5, you must set the direction.To define the indexing direction in the time[], open[], high[], low[], close[], tick_volume[], volume[] and spread[] arrays, call the ArrayGetAsSeries() function. In order not to depend on defaults, call the ArraySetAsSeries() function for the arrays to work with.
Event Handling / OnCalculate - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
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The if is unnecessary when your loop is correct.
How to do your lookbacks correctly #9 — #14 & #19 (2016)
-
-
You are reading the same value repeatedly.
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You just can't process bar zero, you must process bar zero of the other timeframe.
How to do your lookbacks correctly #13 (2016)
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In MT4, buffers and the predefined arrays are all ordered AsSeries. There is a difference between the arrays passed to OnCalculate (e.g. low[]) and the MT4 predefined variables (e.g. Low[].) The passed arrays have no default direction, just like MT5.
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In MT5, you must set the direction.
Thank's for your kind reply. I tried to understand it as much as I could and I came up with this:
// Setup #property copyright "Eddy" #property description "Indicate current candle open" #property strict #property show_inputs #property indicator_chart_window // Define number of buffers #property indicator_buffers 1 // Allow user to change indicator style //--- Indicator Settings //Enum indicator mode //Enum line witdht enum ENUM_LINE_WIDTH { _1=1, //1 _2=2, //2 _3=3, //3 _4=4, //4 _5=5, //5 }; input string none_1 = "------------------------"; //Indicator Parameters input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES i_tf1_open = 60; // TimeFrame 1 Open //--- Global variable declarations // Indicator buffers double buff_tf1_open[]; string st_Status; //--- Event handling functions // Initialisation event handler int OnInit(void) { // Set number of significant digits (precision) IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS, _Digits); // Set Indicator buffers SetIndexBuffer(0, buff_tf1_open, INDICATOR_DATA); //Set indicator style SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE); return INIT_SUCCEEDED; // Successful initialisation of indicator }; // Calculation event handler int OnCalculate( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[] ) { // Define maximum index for the buffer array int lookback = 100; //trying to display 1D open on last 100 1h candles // Replacing loop function with the one you pointed out for(int iBar = Bars-1-MathMax(lookback, prev_calculated); iBar >= 0; --iBar) { // Timeseries and Indicators Access uses index=iBar int index_tf1 = iBarShift(0,i_tf1_open,Time[iBar],false); double tf_1 = iOpen(0,i_tf1_open,index_tf1+1); buff_tf1_open[iBar] = tf_1; }; return rates_total-1; // Recalculate current bar next tick. // Return value of prev_calculated for next call return rates_total; }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Now it works but it display previous candle open (i.e. if attached on a 1h chart and i_tf1_open =1440 it will display previous day open). I don't understand why, maybe it's caused by this?
double tf_1 = iOpen(0,i_tf1_open,index_tf1+1);
I did not understood why on the expample you provided there's that "+1" so I assume that could be the problem, but most likely it's something else. If not bother you could you please point me out why it's painting previous candle instead of current one?
Thank's again for your time.
Edit: additional question
So, if I understood correctly, assume I attach this "indicator" to a 1H chart:
int lookback = 100; //trying to display 1D open on last 100 1h candles // Replacing loop function with the one you pointed out for(int iBar = Bars-1-MathMax(lookback, prev_calculated); iBar >= 0; --iBar) { // Timeseries and Indicators Access uses index=iBar double dailyATR = iATR(0,1440,period,iBar); buff_dailyATR[iBar] = tf_1; }; return rates_total-1; // Recalculate current bar next tick.
Where period = 24. Actually it's not calculating the atr of previous 24 daily candles, but it's calculating the atr of the daily candle relative to the 1h chart, so actually this code is calculating the average atr of ~current/previous daily candle if attached to a 1H chart, right? Thank's
Thank's for your kind reply. I tried to understand it as much as I could and I came up with this:
Now it works but it display previous candle open (i.e. if attached on a 1h chart and i_tf1_open =1440 it will display previous day open). I don't understand why, maybe it's caused by this?
I did not understood why on the expample you provided there's that "+1" so I assume that could be the problem, but most likely it's something else. If not bother you could you please point me out why it's painting previous candle instead of current one?
Thank's again for your time.
Edit: additional question
So, if I understood correctly, assume I attach this "indicator" to a 1H chart:
Where period = 24. Actually it's not calculating the atr of previous 24 daily candles, but it's calculating the atr of the daily candle relative to the 1h chart, so actually this code is calculating the average atr of ~current/previous daily candle if attached to a 1H chart, right? Thank's
Ok I actually found out it was the "+1", by removing it I was able to get actual candle open price. I've one last question, how can I remove indicator "stairs"? I mean these increments:
They are too distracting if I'm going to add more instances of this indicator. Thank's.
Ok I actually found out it was the "+1", by removing it I was able to get actual candle open price. I've one last question, how can I remove indicator "stairs"? I mean these increments:
They are too distracting if I'm going to add more instances of this indicator. Thank's.
Either use dot style for the line
Or
Set an empty value for the index where line steps thereby breaking the line.
- book.mql4.com
Either use dot style for the line
Or
Set an empty value for the index where line steps thereby breaking the line.
Is this also ok?
for(int iBar = Bars-1-MathMax(lookback, prev_calculated); iBar >= 0; --iBar) { // Timeseries and Indicators Access uses index=iBar int index_tf1 = iBarShift(0,i_tf1_open,Time[iBar],false); double tf_1 = iOpen(0,i_tf1_open,index_tf1); if( iBarShift(0,i_tf1_open,Time[iBar],false)!= iBarShift(0,i_tf1_open,Time[iBar+1],false)){ buff_tf1_open[iBar] = tf_1; buff_tf1_open[iBar+1] = EMPTY_VALUE; } else{ buff_tf1_open[iBar] = tf_1 ; } }; return rates_total-1;Edit: by the way using dotted line style does not hide the "scales"...
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Hi, I'm learning mql4 and I coded an indicator that plots a line equal to the current open price of any higher timeframe. This is the code:
The indicator will plot current open line extended to all chart and previous open are not plotted, here's the indicator set to plot the 1h open on a 1m chart:
And this is what it should plot instead:
I would really appreciate if someone is kind enough to point me out what I'm doing wrong. Thank's.