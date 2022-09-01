bug: cannot pay for signal subscription
hmm ?
- You have an account with a broker and enough money to trade the signal?
- You are logged in with your account password (NOT Investor password)?
- Do you know these links:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 // how to subscribe step by step
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/327657
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r99S48RiKeA // how to subscribe video
- www.mql5.com
MT5?
Read the instruction about how to subscribe:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
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"So why do I get a message that volume settings don't match? Can I safely ignore it or should I change something?"
It is just a warning only.
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As far as I know - the traders are usually depositing fund to their mql5 forum profile/account, and after that only they pay for subscription.
And as to "page can not be loaded" error so it may be something with your Windows, for example:
- you are using old version of Windows (Windows 10 64-bit is preferable), or
- you do not have Interet Explorer installed on your computer, or
- your anti-virus (or firewall) blocks internet access to those pages (it is most often case), or
- you are using external VPS provider which was blocked from the Market and the Signals, or your VPS provider installed some additional security on the server with their VPS instances foer example (it is most often cases too).
- 2020.04.01
- www.mql5.com
Carl, thanks for trying to help. Here are my answers to your questions:
1) Yes and yes.
2) Yes.
3) I knew some of them, but none of them address my problem.
Sergey, thanks for your message. Here are my answers:
- I still use Win7 and don't have IE installed. Why is it needed? I've got Firefox and Google Chrome. Any workaround?
- I don't think the anti-virus or firewall are the problem since I can load the page just fine in my browser.
- I haven't bothered getting a VPS yet since I'm not even able to subscribe to a signal.
Carl, thanks for trying to help. Here are my answers to your questions:
1) Yes and yes.
2) Yes.
3) I knew some of them, but none of them address my problem.
Sergey, thanks for your message. Here are my answers:
- It still use Win7 and I don't have IE installed. Why is it needed? I've got Firefox and Google Chrome. Any workaround?
- I don't think the anti-virus or firewall are the problem since I can load the page just fine in my browser.
- I haven't bothered getting a VPS yet since I'm not even able to subscribe to a signal.
Compatibility is a big issue in computers and IT solutions, you should upgrade your system.
Try to pay via MQ website:
...
Sergey, thanks for your message. Here are my answers:
- I still use Win7 and don't have IE installed. Why is it needed? I've got Firefox and Google Chrome. Any workaround?
- I don't think the anti-virus or firewall are the problem since I can load the page just fine in my browser.
- I haven't bothered getting a VPS yet since I'm not even able to subscribe to a signal.
Metatrader 5 is using IE's (or Microsoft Edge's) environment to visualize internet pages inside Metatrader 5 so it is necessary to have IE (the latest possible version) or Microsoft Edge installed on computer.
Besides, you can look at Metatrader journal about what was written there:
- "443 receive response failed" or similar is related to your Windows 7 (you need to install all the updated for Win7);
- 401 error is indicating that there is some program in your computer which is blocking internet access to the signal pages inside your Metatrader.
As to Windows 7 so the admins are suggesting to do the following:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Products from MQL5 are not installed on MT5
MetaQuotes , 2022.05.23 13:05
Try installing every single operating system update on Windows 7.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 2530: Sorting in the Market Watch and convenient work with optimization results
Renat Fatkhullin , 2020.07.14 17:58
That is, you trust us when we release updates and improve functionality.
But at the same time, you don’t believe in the tens of thousands of fixes that Microsoft has made to Windows 7 SP1 (build 7601) since 2010?
I wouldn't risk using bare Windows 7 under any circumstances.
Try to pay via MQ website:
How do I do that? When I click on that button, it opens a window (see attached screenshot). When I click on the green button there, it tries to open a link in the MT5 client which is the situation I previously had.
How do I do that? When I click on that button, it opens a window (see attached screenshot). When I click on the green button there, it tries to open a link in the MT5 client which is the situation I previously had.
Do you see this step anywhere in this guide?
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
Metatrader 5 is using IE's (or Microsoft Edge's) environment to visualize internet pages inside Metatrader 5 so it is necessary to have IE (the latest possible version) or Microsoft Edge installed on computer.
Besides, you can look at Metatrader journal about what was written there:
- "443 receive response failed" or similar is related to your Windows 7 (you need to install all the updated for Win7);
- 401 error is indicating that there is some program in your computer which is blocking internet access to the signal pages inside your Metatrader.
As to Windows 7 so the admins are suggesting to do the following:
My Win7 is up-to-date.
When I click on 'bank cards' the following entry is added to the journal:
2022.08.31 17:35:50.616 Signal '1234567': selected 'Bank cards' payment system to subscription signal 'ABCDE' for 30.00 $
(I changed the account number and signal name for privacy reasons.) There's no error message in the journal. I get the same message for the other 2 payment methods apart from the payment system's name.
Do you see this step anywhere in this guide?
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
After step 4 of the guide you referenced I get an overview of the signal (see attached screenshot; I replaced most info by boxes, but the data is displayed properly here). When I click on the green button (step 5 of your guide) I get what was shown at the top of the screenshot in my first message: there's the warning and then the 3 payment methods are improperly displayed (step 7). I'm already logged in so step 6 is skipped.
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Hi,
I selected an MT5 signal on the mql5.com. It opened a page in my MT5 client (build 3409) which isn't displayed correctly (screenshot 1). Two questions:
1) I made sure to use the same broker as used for the signal. So why do I get a message that volume settings don't match? Can I safely ignore it or should I change something?
2) More importantly, no matter which of the 3 options I click to actually pay for the subscription, I get the error message shown in screenshot 2. When I copy the link displayed at the top in my browser the page loads fine, so it's not a problem with my Internet connection or the page not being reachable. How do I solve the problem? I tried restarting the MT5 client but that didn't help.
On a side note I noticed that none of the welcome mails I receive when connecting with a new account in the MT5 client are displayed correctly (screenshot 3). I assume it's the same problem as above.