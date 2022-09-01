bug: cannot pay for signal subscription - page 2
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After step 4 of the guide you referenced I get an overview of the signal (see attached screenshot; I replaced most info by boxes, but the data is displayed properly here). When I click on the green button (step 5 of your guide) I get what was shown at the top of the screenshot in my first message: there's the warning and then the 3 payment methods are improperly displayed (step 7). I'm already logged in so step 6 is skipped.
This is because you don't have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge installed.
If you refuse to upgrade, you won't be able to go through with this, sorry.You have to adapt with the system, the system will never adapt with you I am afraid.
This is because you don't have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge installed.
If you refuse to upgrade, you won't be able to go through with this, sorry.You have to adapt with the system, the system will never adapt with you I am afraid.
I don't consider this an upgrade, but since you say it's mandatory here's what I did:
- installed the newest version of Edge
- made Edge my default browser
- deinstalled MT5
- reinstalled MT5
- restarted Win7
Result: nothing changed! What now?
When trying to open the MT5 help, I got the error message in the attached file. I don't know if it's related to the other problem.
While searching for compatibility information in the help, I noticed you can run MT5 on Linux using Wine. How is that possible if you say IE or Edge are mandatory?
Most issue came from Internet Explorer anyway (and it is information from the developers of Metatrader 5 that it is mandatory to have IE the latest version installed on computer). I do not have Mac so ... I do not know about Internet Explorer on Mac or Linux (exist or not; or there is some other program instead of IE on Linux or Mac for example).
More reasons are summaried on this post: #1
Besides, I restarted MT5 on my laptop, and look at MT5 journal, and I see the build of my Metatrader 5 and the Windows version:
and I did same with the other computer, for example:
And it is my settings of IE -
And when I am using new computer so I want to know that everything is fine with Metatrader 5 concerning IE settings, anti-virus/firewall and so on.
And I am checking it on the following way:
I filled Community tab of MT5 with my forum login and forum password, after that - I check about - it is sucessful or not (I am checking it in the journal:
After that I go to the chat (top right corner in MT5) -
and if I can write the message using the chat of Metatrader 5 so the settings related to IE/antivirus/DEP/etc are fine (because I am not making "deep reserach" about it ... I am checking everything on the way I am explaining here).
...
and if I can write the message using the chat of Metatrader 5 so the settings related to IE/antivirus/DEP/etc are fine (because I am not making "deep reserach" about it ... I am checking everything on the way I explaied here).
and when I buy new computer so I am always checking it (look at my post above) just to be sure that this Windows/IE settings/firewall/etc are compatible with Metatrader 5 for example. If not so I am trying to change the IE's settings, put mql5 website to trusted sites in IE's settings, and I will find the DEP to make some exclusions, and so on.
But everything is fine in most of the cases (at least for me).
...
But everything is fine in most of the cases (at least for me).
It was 2 years ago when I used some external VPS, and VPS provider placed too much security protection for all VPS instances (he did not care about my MT5, he cares about his VPS services provided) ... and I had to learn about IE's settings, I had to learn about DEP and where to find it, and finally I fixed it.
Yes, it was same error with you but it took some time for me to fix.
So, for now - I know what I need to check in new computer for MT5 to work without any problem.
Thanks for your effort, Sergey.
I didn't install IE because Eleni and you both wrote that the MT5 terminal uses either IE or Edge. I logged out and logged in again with my MQL5 community account in the terminal and got 2 messages from MQL5.community and MQL5.chat that my account is activated. I sent a chat message to Eleni. I also checked the DEP settings. However, when I try to add the terminal to the list of exception, Win7 says that DEP cannot be set for 64-bit applications.