Bug report: Error when running multiple MT5 terminals - page 2
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I understand. I just wanted to rule that out. ;-)
I have 32go. With 10 MT5s running I am below 10% memory usage.
It's not a hardware or capacity problem.
It's a Windows issue. Your Windows Server 2016 is not optimized to run "client" applications with a GUI.
I don't have a Windows Server 2016, so hard to explain the tweak with the Registry but your should try.
It's a Windows issue. Your Windows Server 2016 is not optimized to run "client" applications with a GUI.
I don't have a Windows Server 2016, so hard to explain the tweak with the Registry but your should try.
I have windows server 2019. Thanks I will try.
Windows Server (any version) will by default give resource priority to background tasks such as Windows Services. It does not give much priority to foreground applications and especially not to GUI applications.
This is why, you have to make various adjustments to the settings to focus the resource priority on the multiple MetaTrader terminals which run as foreground GUI applications.
To be able to do this effectively, you have to be well versed with Admin level skill and knowledge on Windows servers or at the very least at the Power user level.
Windows Server (any version) will by default give resource priority to background tasks such as Windows Services. It does not give much priority to foreground applications and especially not to GUI applications.
This is why, you have to make various adjustments to the settings to focus the resource priority on the multiple MetaTrader terminals which run as foreground GUI applications.
To be able to do this effectively, you have to be well versed with Admin level skill and knowledge on Windows servers or at the very least at the Power user level.
Existential doubt... wouldn't it work with something like that from the task manager?
I don't know if it keeps the selection after a system restart. I have only used this on rare occasions.
Or this:
Right click the shortcut, select Properties and add the following to the beginning of the Target box:
%windir%\system32\cmd.exe /c start /high
As an example, a shortcut to notepad will look like this normally:
%windir%\system32\notepad.exe
Adding the above will make it:
%windir%\system32\cmd.exe /c start /high %windir%\system32\notepad.exe
That is for setting only CPU priority, at the local scope. Windows Servers have several other settings that are at play which are by default optimised for use as a "Server" and not as a "Workstation".
Windows for a workstation and Windows for a server, are setup and optimised completely differently. The workstation is optimised for use by a single user sitting in front of it and running GUI applications, while the server is optimised for running multiple headless services in a highly intensive network environment.
In order to optimise the Windows Server to work more like a workstation, many settings have to be adjusted.
That is for setting only CPU priority, at the local scope. Windows Servers have several other settings that are at play which are by default optimised for use as a "Server" and not as a "Workstation".
Windows for a workstation and Windows for a server, are setup and optimised completely differently. The workstation is optimised for use by a single user sitting in front of it and running GUI applications, while the server is optimised for running multiple headless services in a highly intensive network environment.
In order to optimise the Windows Server to work more like a workstation, many settings have to be adjusted.
Thank you for the explanation. Now I understand it better. 😉
I haven't worked much with servers. I use a computer at home as a VPS (Intel NUC) with a UPS and Windows 11.
I've had bad experiences with paid VPS because at some point they automatically reboot even when stopping updates, etc, and that has given me a lot of headaches.
That is to be expected from 3rd party VPS providers during maintenance cycles. That is why servers and headless services are designed for automatically recovering from such outages.
When using them for MetaTrader, one has to configure it to work similarly without user intervention—for MetaTrader to auto restart and for EAs to auto-recover.
As for MetaQuotes VPS, one has to also make EAs be able to auto-recover when there are reboots.
That is to be expected from 3rd party VPS providers during maintenance cycles. That is why servers and headless services are designed for automatically recovering from such outages.
When using them for MetaTrader, one has to configure it to work similarly without user intervention—for MetaTrader to auto restart and for EAs to auto-recover.
As for MetaQuotes VPS, one has to also make EAs be able to auto-recover when there are reboots.
Yes, at first I thought about configuring them for the auto-reboot of the terminals, etc. But then I thought better of it and I decided to have it at home as I said before with an Intel NUC + UPS.
It gives me greater security to have it physically visible in front of it (it lights up when it is in operation). When there is money at stake, all precaution is little. 😉