Bug report: Error when running multiple MT5 terminals - page 5
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When I open the 11th MT5 It is the 11 MT5s that suddenly become very slow. While with 10 MT5 open all works fine.
If there are broader Windows problems - and I increasingly suspect that there aren't - then they will be very obvious. The OP's description and fxsaber's link don't just involve Windows becoming slow. The user interface of things like Windows Explorer will start fundamentally misbehaving because, in a very specific sense and area, they've run out of memory.
If it's just slow, without the broader problems and the log entries which the OP described, then you can try settings changes such as the one I've posted previously. But I think it's more likely that you're hitting a limit such as the server's maximum disk I/O. I'd look at the various server metrics as you add each MT5 instance in turn, and see if any of them stop increasing.
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Ошибки, баги, вопросы
fxsaber, 2021.09.08 18:53
If such a message does not appear, then most likely the problem is not in the registry.
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Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 3660: Улучшения и исправления
Andrei Iakovlev, 2023.04.01 20:27
Click on the picture to see how slow another user's GUI is. It's hard to say what the reason is.
Let me ask you a few preliminary questions which should aid in doing some investigation and narrow down possible causes of issues.
If running a single terminal (with nothing else running on your server), what are the following metrics?
Give us details on these, and we will take it step by step to first improve your MetaTrader resource footprint, before looking at Windows Server itself.
Also, to aid in this, bring up the MetaTrader Task Manager (F2) and provide a screenshot of it (you can obfuscate the EA names if you wish).
Click on the picture to see how slow another user's GUI is. It's hard to say what the reason is.
Thanks. My MT5s run smoother than this when I have 10 open. Then with 11, they are much slower than that.
Let me ask you a few preliminary questions which should aid in doing some investigation and narrow down possible causes of issues.
If running a single terminal (with nothing else running on your server), what are the following metrics?
Give us details on these, and we will take it step by step to first improve your MetaTrader resource footprint, before looking at Windows Server itself.
Also, to aid in this, bring up the MetaTrader Task Manager (F2) and provide a screenshot of it (you can obfuscate the EA names if you wish).
Currently it does not consume CPU because the markets are closed. I will check when the markets are open.
Currently it does not consume CPU because the markets are closed. I will check when the markets are open.
Could you please try the registry tweak ? so we could move forward with this issue.
I can help you if you need it.
Could you please try the registry tweak ? so we could move forward with this issue.
I can help you if you need it.
Yes I had made the modification in the registry but it did not help. (I had restarted the server after the modification, I restart my server every week)
Yes I had made the modification in the registry but it did not help. (I had restarted the server after the modification, I restart my server every week)
Ah ok, good.
So it confirms, it's a Windows Server issue, most probably...now how to solve it is an other question.
I have windows server 2019. Thanks I will try.