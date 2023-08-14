Bug report: Error when running multiple MT5 terminals - page 6

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Alain Verleyen #:
Is that the same as your Windows Server 2016 ?

I don't have a windows server 2016. I currently have a windows server 2019 with an amd cpu. And I had just before a windows server 2019 with in cpu intel.


thank you for your suggestion.

[Deleted]  
Nicolas Gilles Capot Klein #: I don't have a windows server 2016. I currently have a windows server 2019 with an amd cpu. And I had just before a windows server 2019 with in cpu intel. thank you for your suggestion.

It seems that you are being confusing with the OP of this thread—Gosta Hulden, which had both 2016 and 2019.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

It seems that you are being confusing with the OP of this thread—Gosta Hulden, which had both 2016 and 2019.

Yes it's me who was confused.

 

In the MT4 forum :



https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/245009


This sounds a lot like my problem. Maybe there is the same problem with MT4 or MT5 ?

 
This is my experience with MT4 - Issue with running multiple MT4 instances (advice on VPS Spec)
It may be same or similar for MT5.
Issue with running multiple MT4 instances (advice on VPS Spec)
Issue with running multiple MT4 instances (advice on VPS Spec)
  • 2020.09.04
  • www.mql5.com
Hi all, I'm currently in the process of trying to get 20 MT4 clients running on my VPS...
 

Finally it seems that editing the registry worked. I currently have 12 open MT5s and everything is working fine. (I restarted my server yesterday again and since then everything is perfect)

Editing the registry is the only thing I've done so I think that's what makes things better.


Thank you all for your advice

 
Can someone please explain what the registry edit trick is? I couldn't find it when I went back through the comments
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