Bug report: Error when running multiple MT5 terminals - page 6
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Is that the same as your Windows Server 2016 ?
I don't have a windows server 2016. I currently have a windows server 2019 with an amd cpu. And I had just before a windows server 2019 with in cpu intel.
thank you for your suggestion.
It seems that you are being confusing with the OP of this thread—Gosta Hulden, which had both 2016 and 2019.
It seems that you are being confusing with the OP of this thread—Gosta Hulden, which had both 2016 and 2019.
Yes it's me who was confused.
In the MT4 forum :
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/245009
This sounds a lot like my problem. Maybe there is the same problem with MT4 or MT5 ?
It may be same or similar for MT5.
Finally it seems that editing the registry worked. I currently have 12 open MT5s and everything is working fine. (I restarted my server yesterday again and since then everything is perfect)
Editing the registry is the only thing I've done so I think that's what makes things better.
Thank you all for your advice