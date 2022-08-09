Invalid request on order_send [resolved]
Hello,
I'm using python. On my code i want to do sell order like this :request variable contain:
But i go "Invalid request" with retcode : 10013
In MT5 :
I can't find what is wrong with my request ... Any idea ? i probably miss a parameter, but i don't see it in example i used.
I don't use Python for MetaTrader, but looking at the documentation, your usage does not look like the examples:
request = { "action": mt5.TRADE_ACTION_DEAL, "symbol": symbol, "volume": lot, "type": mt5.ORDER_TYPE_BUY, "price": price, "sl": price - 100 * point, "tp": price + 100 * point, "deviation": deviation, "magic": 234000, "comment": "python script open", "type_time": mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC, "type_filling": mt5.ORDER_FILLING_RETURN, }
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/integration/python_metatrader5/mt5ordersend_py
- www.mql5.com
I don't use Python for MetaTrader, but looking at the documentation, your usage does not look like the examples:
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/integration/python_metatrader5/mt5ordersend_py
Hello,
thank for the reply.
Wich parameter is missing. From my print i got all of them with good data. If you talk about SL & TP that don't have 100 * points it's because i calculate them before, but they are valid because if i try manually it's working on MT5.
Hello,
thank for the reply.
Wich parameter is missing. From my print i got all of them with good data. If you talk about SL & TP that don't have 100 * points it's because i calculate them before, but they are valid because if i try manually it's working on MT5.
The action, type, type_filling look different - you have used numbers rather than what is shown in the examples.
Maybe it should work (I know not as I use MQL5 rather than Python), but why would you deviate from the official examples provided?
I suggest using the example code to get a working example
The action, type, type_filling look different - you have used numbers rather than what is shown in the examples.
Maybe it should work (I know not as I use MQL5 rather than Python), but why would you deviate from the official examples provided?
I suggest using the example code to get a working example
They are constant variable used in the MT5 library of python. In my code i have write "mt5.TRADE_ACTION_DEAL", but in the request in process it into a number.
Ok for those who got same problem as me.
I don't know if it's from my broker or not (vantage), but i have to add '.' at the end of the symbol. For example : "GBPCAD." and not "GBPCAD"
They are constant variable used in the MT5 library of python. In my code i have write "mt5.TRADE_ACTION_DEAL", but in the request in process it into a number.
Yes I saw that these are constants - I have seen many situations when the software is patched/upgraded and no longer compatible if the vendor's best practices/guidelines have not been followed exactly. If they happen to change the constants numbering in a future release, there could be problems so why take the risk?But I am glad you found the solution
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Hello,
I'm using python. On my code i want to do sell order like this :request variable contain:
But i go "Invalid request" with retcode : 10013
In MT5 :
I can't find what is wrong with my request ... Any idea ? i probably miss a parameter, but i don't see it in example i used.