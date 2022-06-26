Can't open demo account(s) via MT5
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how i can gain 1 million dollar?
Sergey Golubev, 2022.02.17 15:20
Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
7. My list of brokers: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3
Look at the links below:
I read your links, but it doesn't answer the question.
I know how to add demo accounts. I already created a bunch of them:
However, with about 70% of all brokers listed in MT5, it's impossible to open an account because it won't allow you to either click next, or select an account type, or nothing even happens at all when I select the broker in the list and click next in order to fill out the form.
Please advice
Could it be that you have already opened so many demo accounts that it has reached an internal limit?
Why do you need so many demo accounts?
Could it be that you have already opened so many demo accounts that it has reached an internal limit?
Why do you need so many demo accounts?
No, I can still open demo accounts for other brokers within MT5 so that can't be it.
I'm trying these demos because like that it's easier to see what symbols they offer, the trading hours of these, and to make an optimization so I can see the spreads by comparing results with other brokers. If I have to look these up on the website of all the brokers, including the hidden details, small prints etc, it's gonna take weeks.
You stated and I quote, "I have this issue with about 70% of all brokers listed in MT5".
However, from your list of brokers, many (if not most) seemed quite "stretchy". Be more careful how you choose brokers. Make sure they are regulated and have acceptable reputation.
You stated and I quote, "I have this issue with about 70% of all brokers listed in MT5".
However, from your list of brokers, many (if not most) seemed quite "stretchy". Be more careful how you choose brokers. Make sure they are regulated and have acceptable reputation.
I know. I'm not just gonna use any broker. This was just for the sake of comparison and because I could open a demo account in 30 seconds. Finding a good broker is a big pain in the ass though. Many brokers that I found two months ago there were among the best, are now not even listed anymore in the brokers list of MT5..
I know. I'm not just gonna use any broker. This was just for the sake of comparison and because I could open a demo account in 30 seconds. Finding a good broker is a big pain in the ass though. Many brokers that I found two months ago there were among the best, are now not even listed anymore in the brokers list of MT5..
Some brokers allow us to open demo account directly from Metatrader, some other brokers - not (they prefer for us to go to their website to open demo account).
Then the question arises with me is.. how can you even know about this broker if nobody is allowed to talk about which broker to choose on this forum, and it's neither anywhere in the documentation nor in the MT5 broker's list?And also, why would the option to open a demo account with that broker be even in the list, if you can't open a demo account like that?
Then the question arises with me is.. how can you even know about this broker if nobody is allowed to talk about which broker to choose on this forum, and it's neither anywhere in the documentation nor in the MT5 broker's list?
If the broker does not allow me to open demo account directly from Metatrader so I may go to their website (if I want to go).
How do I know that the broker does not allow to open demo from Metatrader?
- broker's website may be opened during the filling the form for openning demo account in Metatrader;
- no demo server listed to open demo account;
- can not continue to open demo account directly from Metatrader.
Example:
So, in this case - I need to go to the website of the broker to open demo account directly from their website ..
If the broker does not allow me to open demo account directly from Metatrader so I may go to their website (if I want to go).
How do I know that the broker does not allow to open demo from Metatrader?
- broker's website may be opened during the filling the form for openning demo account in Metatrader;
- no demo server listed to open demo account;
- can not continue to open demo account directly from Metatrader.
Example:
So, in this case - I need to go to the website of the broker to open demo account directly from their website ..
Besides that, I was just googling for brokers and they were not in the list of brokers in MT5. For example: [...], etc they were all not in the list. But when I searched for them in the list, they suddenly appeared. How can that be? One would never be able to find these brokers, unless you found these on Google
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I tried sending my question to the service desk, but I get a general response from the chatbot saying:
So hence why I post my question here.
I've tried to open demo accounts for multiple different brokers via MT5, but the MT5 program won't let me. Here's one random example. I can't click next. When I try to select an account type, it gives me no options at all. I have this issue with about 70% of all brokers listed in MT5. How can one possibly sign up for a broker like this?
[the images with personal data were removed based on OP request]