dual cpu 64 core - page 2
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Hello,
ownership check returned 64; so it can only see one processor, right?
Could I open a ticket with MQL5 to solve the problem?
If yes, how do you do it?
thank you.
I would post you problem (well documented with code and results) here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/425508
This thread was posted by MQ and they read it due to possible error messages.
You can even use the Russian thread: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/425507 maybe it's easier to read for the Russian developers.
But honestly speaking I hardly believe that this will be changed by MQ as you are the only one in the world with this problem - I guess.
I would post you problem (well documented with code and results) here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/425508
This thread was posted by MQ and they read it due to possible error messages.
You can even use the Russian thread: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/425507 maybe it's easier to read for the Russian developers.
But honestly speaking I hardly believe that this will be changed by MQ as you are the only one in the world with this problem - I guess.
Thank you in advance, summarizing THE PROBLEM:
MT5 CANNOT USE THE SECOND PROCESSOR.
It uses only 64 physical and 64 logical cores.
Pc feature:
AMD EPYC 7H12 64-Core Processor 2.60 GHz (2 processors)
RAM installed 1.00 TB
System type 64-bit operating system, x64-based processor
the TerminalInfoInteger (TERMINAL_CPU_CORES) function returns 64;
also the command from CMD:
wmic cpu get NumberOfCores, NumberOfLogicalProcessors / Format
returns:
64 128
64 128
do you need more information ?
Best regards
Have you tried assigning the MetaTester agent to the second processor via the "Processor affinity" from the Windows Task Manager or command-line equivalent?
Have you tried assigning the MetaTester agent to the second processor via the "Processor affinity" from the Windows Task Manager or command-line equivalent?
No, no I tried I don't know how to do it, could you kindly tell me how?
See the GIF animation below of how to set Affinity in the Task Manager (Windows 10)
See the GIF animation below of how to set Affinity in the Task Manager (Windows 10)