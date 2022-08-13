dual cpu 64 core - page 4
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Understood!!..
Could you share some disadvantages of using HT?
It's not going to affect my servers?
Thanks..
Cleared..
Thanks. :D
Hi guys,
Have read through the recent posts and thought I would have had it sorted, however still unable to enable the missing 16 cores/threads.
I can see they are in the group 1 I'm assuming. However still unable to get metatester to see all the cores. If I enable the group 0, 1 or 2 it automatically disables group that was active prior.
(running 2x8360y processors)
Thanking anyone in advance for their help!