Experts: FMOneEA - page 5
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Hi there,
Just want to confirm that this EA work - like magic. Thank you for your hard-work, 3rjfx.
FYI when testing on demo account, I only ran it after market sensitive news which reduce the loss probability due to market change sentiment. Best time to try is Europe and US open.
Regards
Andre
I`m using the EA in a demo account with trailing stop set to:
extern double TrailingStopStep=1.0; // Input Trailing Stop Step Value (default 1.0)
however the trailing stop was never used... and I just watched a very profitable order just drop all the way to the stop loss.... Anyone already corrected this or just happened to me?
I`m not using back test, its the real trade
To be considered are:
1. If the order is not opened or created by FMOneEA, then the Trailing Stop will not work, because EA will detect the order based OrderMagicNumber ().
2. If you use a Trailing Stop, then you should set AutomaticTakeProfit = False; NoMinimumTakeProfit = False; and set the value of TakeProfit at least 2 times greater than the value of Trailing Stop.
I there a way to work with auto take profit and the trailing stop at the same time?
Take profit and trailing stop may be used simultaneously, but NoMinimumTakeProfit must be False,
because if not false trailing stop will be preceded by the auto take profit,
and thus set a trailing stop = true becomes useless.
Manage to make it work after the setting you said me... so far only one trade negative, the others all hit TP or trailing stop.
It's a good ea.. i'll try soon in a live account on my broker
I have been doing a little testing on EURUSD M1 (my favourite pair), has anyone done any optimization or testing?
Great EA thanks !
I'm testing it with all 12 pairs open on 15m, 0.01 lots and trailing stop on. It's on a demo account from USG FX (i'm a business manager there and soon i'll test it with a demo account on the live servers)
The only pair that did not work was gold... lost all the trades there
Hi ....Do you mind sending me the best settings and timeframe
tsp1234@gmail.com
thanks
Hi ....Do you mind sending me the best settings and timeframe
tsp1234@gmail.com
thanks
Not sure but this doesnt look good any suggestion for the settings.