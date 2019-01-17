Experts: FMOneEA - page 5

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ducanh2481987:

Hi there,

 Just want to confirm that this EA work - like magic. Thank you for your hard-work, 3rjfx

 FYI when testing on demo account, I only ran it after market sensitive news which reduce the loss probability due to market change sentiment. Best time to try is Europe and US open.

 Regards

Andre 

Hopefully you can always succeed
 
AtilioBertoldi:
I`m using the EA in a demo account with trailing stop set to:

extern bool      UseTrailingStop= true; // Use Trailing Stop, True (Yes) or False (Not)
extern double       TrailingStop = 10.0; // If Use Trailing Stop True, input Trailing Stop Value, default value 14

extern double   TrailingStopStep=1.0; // Input Trailing Stop Step Value (default 1.0)

 

however the trailing stop was never used... and I just watched a very profitable order just drop all the way to the  stop loss.... Anyone already corrected this or just happened to me?

 

 

I`m not using back test, its the real trade

I've checked and there is no problem with the script of Trailing Stop.
To be considered are:
1. If the order is not opened or created by FMOneEA, then the Trailing Stop will not work, because EA will detect the order based OrderMagicNumber ().
2. If you use a Trailing Stop, then you should set AutomaticTakeProfit = False; NoMinimumTakeProfit = False; and set the value of TakeProfit at least 2 times greater than the value of Trailing Stop.
 
AtilioBertoldi:
I there a way to work with auto take profit and the trailing stop at the same time?

Take profit and trailing stop may be used simultaneously, but NoMinimumTakeProfit must be False,
because if not false trailing stop will be preceded by the auto take profit,
and thus set a trailing stop = true becomes useless.
 
AtilioBertoldi:

Manage to make it work after the setting you said me... so far only one trade negative, the others all hit TP or trailing stop.

 

It's a good ea.. i'll try soon in a live account on my broker 

I suggest, you should test this EA in real trading terminal with a Demo Account for 1 month on a variety of currency pairs.
 

I have been doing a little testing on EURUSD M1 (my favourite pair), has anyone done any optimization or testing?

 

Great EA thanks ! 

 
AtilioBertoldi:

I'm testing it with all 12 pairs open on 15m, 0.01 lots and trailing stop on. It's on a demo account from USG FX (i'm a business manager there and soon i'll test it with a demo account on the live servers)

 

The only pair that did not work was gold... lost all the trades there

Awesome thanks for confirming I am getting some good results on m5.

So far one loss for five wins and low drawdown and a total of 56 pips profit, do you mind sharing the results via Myfxbook so I can do some analysis on them and compare your results to mine?

I am using amarda demo account at the moment and have only been testing for two days now.

 

Hi ....Do you mind sending me the best settings and timeframe

tsp1234@gmail.com

 

thanks 

 
tsp1234 Buchhorst:

Hi ....Do you mind sending me the best settings and timeframe

tsp1234@gmail.com

 

thanks 

Try to ask Mr. Daniel Ernst, He did a lot of experiments for this EA, and he likes to share his experiences. ^_^
 
This is a great EA. Many thanks for the effort you put into making it.
 

Not sure but this doesnt look good any suggestion for the settings.



  

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