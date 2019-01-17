Experts: FMOneEA - page 4
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Great EA! :-)))))
which better set for this ea guys?
thank you so much for sharing
Great EA! :-)))))
I try M15 the Results last week was good. You have to try M5 or M15 both works perfect. You have to find the best Way for you for exampel i do not make Automatic System Take Profit/Stop Loss perhaps you will have somthing like that. The Standard from the EA is absolutly perfect. The Produce have made a very good Job.
Hi alll,
Has anyone been running Ea , with the Trailing stop set to true ?
Hi alll,
Has anyone been running Ea , with the Trailing stop set to true ?
Hi guys, this is a very good EA but trading on friday the order is still pending it has not reach the TP. Anyone have an Idea?
I'll fix this issue in the next update.
Rgds.
Hi there,
Just want to confirm that this EA work - like magic. Thank you for your hard-work, 3rjfx.
FYI when testing on demo account, I only ran it after market sensitive news which reduce the loss probability due to market change sentiment. Best time to try is Europe and US open.
Regards
Andre