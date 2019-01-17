Experts: FMOneEA - page 4

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Great EA! :-)))))


 
abdullahj:

which better set for this ea guys?

thank you so much for sharing

Try to ask Mr. Ernst 300804 and 80494802.
 
Fritz5:

Great EA! :-)))))


Thank you.. :(((
 
I try M15 the Results last week was good. You have to try M5 or M15 both works perfect. You have to find the best Way for you for exampel i do not make Automatic System Take Profit/Stop Loss perhaps you will have somthing like that. The Standard from the EA is absolutly perfect. The Produce have made a very good Job.
 
300804:
I try M15 the Results last week was good. You have to try M5 or M15 both works perfect. You have to find the best Way for you for exampel i do not make Automatic System Take Profit/Stop Loss perhaps you will have somthing like that. The Standard from the EA is absolutly perfect. The Produce have made a very good Job.
what pair you use friend?
 

Hi alll,

Has anyone been running Ea , with the Trailing stop set to true ?

 
future74:

Hi alll,

Has anyone been running Ea , with the Trailing stop set to true ?

Why you do not try it yourself? ^_^
 
Hi guys, this is a very good  EA but trading on friday the order is still pending it has not reach the TP. Anyone have an Idea?
Files:
EURUSDH1.png  38 kb
 
rk.expert:
Hi guys, this is a very good  EA but trading on friday the order is still pending it has not reach the TP. Anyone have an Idea?

I'll fix this issue in the next update.

Rgds.


 

Hi there,

 Just want to confirm that this EA work - like magic. Thank you for your hard-work, 3rjfx

 FYI when testing on demo account, I only ran it after market sensitive news which reduce the loss probability due to market change sentiment. Best time to try is Europe and US open.

 Regards

Andre 

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