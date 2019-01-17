Experts: FMOneEA - page 6
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Not sure but this doesnt look good any suggestion for the settings.
You do not read on my settings? See ==> the Default Property Setting: Update (29/04/2015) == Recommended use on Timeframes PERIOD H1
3rjfx, i did and tried but then i notice that your test was run on the M1 so i tried, now re-testing on 1H so far doesn t look either. will post complete report once it is finished, please find the log and full report in the attachments
3rjfx, i did and tried but then i notice that your test was run on the M1 so i tried, now re-testing on 1H so far doesn t look either. will post complete report once it is finished
If not good, then EA was not useful to you, please do not use. ^_^
You do not read on my settings? See ==> the Default Property Setting: Update (29/04/2015) == Recommended use on Timeframes PERIOD H1
Have you guys got any back tests for M15 or H1 which show which timeframe is best from your testing (either H1 or M15)?
Also is this EA have a higher success rate on H1 compared to M15?
Thanks
Hi Guys,
Is it possible to introduce a sort of time option in the code to enable one determine when to trade and when not to trade. I have observed that the best period to trade with this EA is during the UK and New York session and would like an option that would enable me specify the period to trade eg from 3:00 am to 10:00 pm Eastern time.
The EA is doing great and I have been able to identify the best currencies to trade. So far 4 losses out of 16 trades on my ECN demo account.
These are my demo trades on a Tickmills demo account at +2 Hours GMT (London) H1 only with the current pairs being traded shown at the top of the screenshot:
My two days of trading so far is good with only three losses which would of occurred outside of the main london - new york trading hours.
This is with the EA v3 using its default settings except i turned off lot optimization and redemption, so far good.
I have not used any trailing stops but i like the idea of them in v4 for a trailing stoploss and TP, have you guys had any success with training the stoploss / tp?
Hi Guys,
Is it possible to introduce a sort of time option in the code to enable one determine when to trade and when not to trade. I have observed that the best period to trade with this EA is during the UK and New York session and would like an option that would enable me specify the period to trade eg from 3:00 am to 10:00 pm Eastern time.
The EA is doing great and I have been able to identify the best currencies to trade. So far 4 losses out of 16 trades on my ECN demo account.
Norbangel are you trading on H1 charts ?
Would you mind posting your trades or adding them to a myfxbook account so we can take a look at them please?
Thanks