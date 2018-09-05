Indicators: COT
The indicator creates files and global variables with names "code.bin". For update these files, you should change values of global variables from 0 to 1, (press F3).
Then click "Resresh" for refresh of the chart. If you want to update all files at once, use global variable named "Update files code.bin". The variable "Code", which you can see in the settings of the indicator, means market code of a futures.
Please support that step !!! Please be more specific. Thank you very much !!!
The indicator creates files and global variables with names "code.bin". For update these files, you should change values of global variables from 0 to 1, (press F3).
Then click "Resresh" for refresh of the chart. If you want to update all files at once, use global variable named "Update files code.bin". The variable "Code", which you can see in the settings of the indicator, means market code of a futures.
Please support that step !!! Please be more specific. Thank you very much !!!
Is there question?
Hello,
this is a work for the application, if possible, help me to be lowered well. Thank you.
1) Maybe you are using other files.
You need to use files with names annualof.txt, or annual.txt. You can find these
files on the page: http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/HistoricalCompressed/index.htm
2) Perhaps you have placed the files A.txt, B.txt, C.txt.... in another folder. You need to use as minimum three files.
I showed what folder should contain these files.
3) If you don not know how to use this indicator in trading, then for begining read an article by Vasiliy Sokolov.
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1573
- www.cftc.gov
This indicator does not work, because the style of the writing of the file annualof.txt changed by CFTC. I made new version of the indicator and gave to the moderator for the checking. New version will not contain the function, which I showed.
{ if(n1==0)PrintFormat("Column \""+column_1+"\" not found in the file "+v+""); if(n2==0)PrintFormat("Column \""+column_2+"\" not found in the file "+v+""); if(n3==0)PrintFormat("Column \""+column_3+"\" not found in the file "+v+""); if(n4==0)PrintFormat("Column \""+column_4+"\" not found in the file "+v+""); if(n5==0)PrintFormat("Column \""+column_5+"\" not found in the file "+v+""); if(n6==0)PrintFormat("Column \""+column_6+"\" not found in the file "+v+""); if(n7==0)PrintFormat("Column \""+column_7+"\" not found in the file "+v+""); if(n8==0)PrintFormat("Column \""+column_8+"\" not found in the file "+v+""); if(n9==0)PrintFormat("Column \""+column_9+"\" not found in the file "+v+""); work=false; break; } } f++; } //---- if(r<0) { k=StringLen(text[i])-2; if(StringFind(text[i],"\"",k)!=-1)r=i-1; } //---- if(i<20)continue; FileSeek(handle,850,SEEK_CUR); <------New version will not contain this functionr if(e==0) { if(StringTrimRight(text[n1+r])!=c && StringTrimLeft(text[n1+r])!=c)continue; e=1; if(g==0) { h=text[1]; if(r>0)h=text[1]+", "+text[2]; } } else { if(StringTrimRight(text[n1+r])!=c && StringTrimLeft(text[n1+r])!=c)break; }
This indicator does not work, because the style of the writing of the file annualof.txt changed by CFTC. I made new version of the indicator and gave to the moderator for the checking. New version will not contain the function, which I showed.
I like your indicator!
Thanx for updating!
I like your indicator!
Thanx for updating!
Changes are very simple. I just removed the function about I wrote and changed the size of text[] from 130 to 230.
int y[4320],OI[540],L1[540],L2[540],L3[540],S1[540],S2[540],S3[540],C1[540],C2[540],C3[540],b,p,p0,p1,p2; double E1[540],E2[540],E3[540],az,l0,l1,l2; string text[230],c,n,w; Change the size of the array text[] to 230. datetime DT[540]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() {
1. i did download from cftfc.gov "Traders in Financial Futures ; Futures Only Reports:." in text format from 2013-2015
"Download five files and then rename them" (i do not understand what 5 files are?)
2. I did rename .txt files from FinFutYY.txt to 2015.txt (inside the rar file)
3. And i put it in MQL4 -> files
4. Already change the Global variables. and the bin
5. I see a code from COT and the values are "xxxxxx" should i entry a values from the txt files in each pair?
I am really sorry to bother you, perhaps you can update the installation with a picture please?
thank you very much for your help
Muhammad
please i have tried to install the cot indicator and a get a blank indicator window like the one above, i have even deleted the future and options .txt from the file folder and put only future.txt. i checked my file folder, the 2011.txt to 2015.txt file are inside and can be even opened from the meta editor, but the indicator is just not showing, other indicators in my chart are showing. is the indicator working for now, what do i do next, since i really need this particular indicator?
please i have tried to install the cot indicator and a get a blank indicator window like the one above, i have even deleted the future and options .txt from the file folder and put only future.txt. i checked my file folder, the 2011.txt to 2015.txt file are inside and can be even opened from the meta editor, but the indicator is just not showing, other indicators in my chart are showing. is the indicator working for now, what do i do next, since i really need this particular indicator?
this is a section of my code from meta editor-
bool work=true;
double zi=-1;
double Buffer0[],Buffer1[],Buffer2[],Buffer3[],Buffer4[],Buffer5[],Buffer6[];
double E1[265],E2[265],E3[265],az,g0,g1,g2,g3,l0,l1;
int OI[265],L1[265],L2[265],L3[265],S1[265],S2[265],S3[265],C1[265],C2[265],C3[265];
int b,p,p0,p1,p2;
string c,n,tx,w;
datetime DT[265];
int j=2;
uint x;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
if(_Period<PERIOD_H1)
{
work=false;
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//--- indicator buffers mapping
IndicatorBuffers(7);
SetIndexBuffer(0,Buffer0);
SetIndexBuffer(1,Buffer1);
SetIndexBuffer(2,Buffer2);
SetIndexBuffer(3,Buffer3);
SetIndexBuffer(4,Buffer4);
SetIndexBuffer(5,Buffer5);
SetIndexBuffer(6,Buffer6);
and
//---- create, or update the file type of code.bin
if(q==1 || x==1)
{
x=0;
tx="updated";
z=1;
int y[2120],l,t,n1,n2,n3,n4,n5,n6,n7,n8,n9;
string text[230],file[6],h,v,year,month,day;
if(FileIsExist(n))
{
handle=FileOpen(n,FILE_READ|FILE_BIN); // <- Place 1
if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
FileSeek(handle,-4,SEEK_END);
t=FileReadInteger(handle,INT_VALUE);
FileClose(handle);
}
else
{
tx=(string)GetLastError();
PrintFormat("Error: "+tx+". Location of an error in the code is \"Place 1\"");
GlobalVariableSet(n,0);
work=false;
return(0);
}
}
else
{
tx="created";
z=5;
}
here is an actual photo attachment from instaforex 15 minu chart
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COT:
This indicator uses reports by CFTC. These reports are published on the website www.cftc.gov.
Author: Boeing737