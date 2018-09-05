Indicators: COT - page 2
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Hi Boeing737,
Could you please elaborate more on your parameters? what exactly do they represent? why is there a period attached to it? thank you
Why it is diferent then http://www.timingcharts.com/ charts?
I just found the answer at my question. In "Indicator" parameter i select the "Positions_net" and it's work perfectly. Thanks you. Keep up the good work.
Hi Boeing737
I think you have bug in your indicator.
If i select 'Movement Index' it takes the value 26 from the second parameter instead of value 6 from the forth parameter.
Am I right?
Thanks for your great indicator!
This indicator helps me a lot in trading. I feel the state of weightlessness when I do not see this indicator on the chart.
Changes are very simple. I just removed the function about I wrote and changed the size of text[] from 130 to 230.
brother it is showing value of 250 in the indicator.should i change this value or not.
brother one thing more when i put this indicator in euro usd chart it asked me for market code so please can u tell me about market code
Is there question?
The indicator creates files and global variables with names "code.bin". For update these files, you should change values of global variables from 0 to 1, (press F3).
Then click "Resresh" for refresh of the chart. If you want to update all files at once, use global variable named "Update files code.bin". The variable "Code", which you can see in the settings of the indicator, means market code of a futures.
Please support that step !!! Please be more specific. Thank you very much !!!
Where do you actually find the codes for the different forex pairs?
December 8th 2017
Hello, my name is Mauro and I write from Italy.
I installed your kind COT indicator in MT4.
I installed 5 cot text files (2017.txt, 2016 .txt ...)
It works all right but maybe there is an anomaly that I leave you to judge: I give two examples:
Example 1:
EURO / USD assets, load the cot with code 099741 ==> appear the chart cot EURO. All right.
But if on the same EURO / USD asset I wanted to load another cot related to another asset (canadian dollar to relate them) with code 090741
I always get the graph of the cot related to EURO.
In my opinion, the cot of CANADIAN DOLLAR should have appeared to me.
Example 2:
EURO / USD assets, load the cot by entering the code 099741 ==> to show the graph cot (ok); but if I wanted to change the code from 099741
with another code such as that of the Canadian dollar (090741), the graph of the cot remains always that of the EURO.
Thanks for the attention.
Thanks Boeing737 for a great indicator.
Since CFTC has updated their COT report format, I have updated the code to read from the "disaggregate ... report" now. The mechanism works the same way.
Besides, there's a new report "trades in financial future" (TFF) for all the index and forex. To use it, (1) download the text version and rename as above but add an "f" to the filename, e.g.: "2018f.txt, 2017f.txt" (2) in the indicator setting, set "TFF report" to true.