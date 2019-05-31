Indicators: HarmonikManual new version

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HarmonikManual new version:

This is the improved version of the "HarmonikManual", with more attractive and easier to use.

This indicator is made with the aim to:

  1. Detect the name of the pattern of the points that we place;
  2. Finding the possibility of emerging pattern;
  3. Automatically finding the possibility of reversal pattern.

Author: MasKabul

 
Automated-Trading:

HarmonikManual new version:

Author: MasKabul

Hello sir ! Thank you for this creation .  I am very not to understanding of coding and computer know how . I tried to paste the  harmonic patterns fibo to a notepad & microsoft excel spreadsheet , then saved as csv file . At last insert harmontrad.csv in mql file . Then went to tools , history center to import harmontrad.csv file . But it does not import . I would appreciaite if you can help if I did this right . I will attach a file of what I did . Most of what I did I saw on You Tube . Peace . God Bless
 
DGK754900:
Hello sir ! Thank you for this creation .  I am very not to understanding of coding and computer know how . I tried to paste the  harmonic patterns fibo to a notepad & microsoft excel spreadsheet , then saved as csv file . At last insert harmontrad.csv in mql file . Then went to tools , history center to import harmontrad.csv file . But it does not import . I would appreciaite if you can help if I did this right . I will attach a file of what I did . Most of what I did I saw on You Tube . Peace . God Bless
 
DGK754900:
This is the files I named harmontrad.csv .
 
DGK754900:

To download the indicator

To extract harmontrad.csv

Open data folder

<MQL4>files



 

To edit or add data to harmontrad.csv

Open Metaeditor


Click save after new data inserted.

Edit the number of DatabaseRecord at edit indicator harmonman.


New pattern occured


 

Dragon


 

Hello Sir;

I download and import this indicator but the bottom does not work. Could you help me please?

 
smohsen:

Hello Sir;

I download and import this indicator but the bottom does not work. Could you help me please?

Can you explain what is "the bottom" mean? It's good if you attach a picture for it.
 
any way to move the display panel of indicator on MT4?
 
The buttons on the screen dos not work. What's the problem? 
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