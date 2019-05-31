Indicators: HarmonikManual new version
Automated-Trading:Hello sir ! Thank you for this creation . I am very not to understanding of coding and computer know how . I tried to paste the harmonic patterns fibo to a notepad & microsoft excel spreadsheet , then saved as csv file . At last insert harmontrad.csv in mql file . Then went to tools , history center to import harmontrad.csv file . But it does not import . I would appreciaite if you can help if I did this right . I will attach a file of what I did . Most of what I did I saw on You Tube . Peace . God Bless
Author: MasKabul
DGK754900:
Hello sir ! Thank you for this creation . I am very not to understanding of coding and computer know how . I tried to paste the harmonic patterns fibo to a notepad & microsoft excel spreadsheet , then saved as csv file . At last insert harmontrad.csv in mql file . Then went to tools , history center to import harmontrad.csv file . But it does not import . I would appreciaite if you can help if I did this right . I will attach a file of what I did . Most of what I did I saw on You Tube . Peace . God Bless
Hello sir ! Thank you for this creation . I am very not to understanding of coding and computer know how . I tried to paste the harmonic patterns fibo to a notepad & microsoft excel spreadsheet , then saved as csv file . At last insert harmontrad.csv in mql file . Then went to tools , history center to import harmontrad.csv file . But it does not import . I would appreciaite if you can help if I did this right . I will attach a file of what I did . Most of what I did I saw on You Tube . Peace . God Bless
DGK754900:This is the files I named harmontrad.csv .
smohsen:Can you explain what is "the bottom" mean? It's good if you attach a picture for it.
Hello Sir;
I download and import this indicator but the bottom does not work. Could you help me please?
any way to move the display panel of indicator on MT4?
The buttons on the screen dos not work. What's the problem?
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HarmonikManual new version:
This is the improved version of the "HarmonikManual", with more attractive and easier to use.
This indicator is made with the aim to:
Author: MasKabul