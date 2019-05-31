Indicators: HarmonikManual new version - page 3
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Thanks for your answer. The indicator works fine in build 950 but the following buttons do not work.I tried to recompile it.but MetaEditor shows errors. After returning to build 950 it works fine again.I did not change the position of the CSV or something else it refuses to work after upgrading the terminal.
The only difference between MT4 build 950 and the next version is "don't click at the text, but click at the background".
Congratulations for this impressive and very nice job.
Is there a port to MT5?
Thanks.
The only difference between MT4 build 950 and the next version is "don't click at the text, but click at the background".
Thanks man for this great job.
I've updated your code to fix the issue with the buttons,
you'll just need to update the function setPanel as follow :
//-----------
void SetPanel(string name,int sub_window,int x,int y,int width,int height,color bg_color,color border_clr,int border_width)
{
if(ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_BUTTON,sub_window,0,0))
{
SetText(name,name,x,y,bg_color,12,"Arial");
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
....
}
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,bg_color);
}
//-----------
This will put you buttons instead of rectangles
you'll have to comment the lines where you put the text like SetText("Tulis1","NEXT",890,55,clrBlack,12,"Georgia");
Thanks for the indicator
Thanks man for this great job.
I've updated your code to fix the issue with the buttons,
you'll just need to update the function setPanel as follow :
//-----------
void SetPanel(string name,int sub_window,int x,int y,int width,int height,color bg_color,color border_clr,int border_width)
{
if(ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_BUTTON,sub_window,0,0))
{
SetText(name,name,x,y,bg_color,12,"Arial");
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
....
}
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,bg_color);
}
//-----------
This will put you buttons instead of rectangles
you'll have to comment the lines where you put the text like SetText("Tulis1","NEXT",890,55,clrBlack,12,"Georgia");
Thanks for the indicator
Yes..,you right. And the easy way to fix the button problem is adding the sparam name for the text on function "OnChartEven", as the example is shown on the text below.
Thank you for your interesting on this indicator.
NB: Answering your question on my email:
Sorry..,there is no option to working on the test mode, because this indicator made for manually placing the XABCD. If you need indicator that working on the test mode, there are many automatic harmonic pattern indicator like ZUP, Kor.., etc