The impact of the spread on trading results - page 2
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Unless you have mixed up something in the description, a spread close to your stop loss will always take a loss.
Nope, not confused. Ticked a tick in our direction by 5 pips and the stop moves away from the price by 3 pips. We already have a profit of 1pips = 2pips - 1pipsSpread. Already in good shape, further at the mercy of probability the price next tick also can jump in our direction another 5 pips and again we move the stop by 3 pips from the price.
No, I didn't. Ticked the tick in our direction by 5 pips and we move the stop away from the price by 3 pips. We already have a profit of 1pips = 2pips - 1pipsSpread. Already in good shape, further at the mercy of probability the price next tick also can jump in our direction another 5 pips and again we move the stop by 3 pips from the price.
Oh yes ! but your whole zoo in total leaks exactly the spread ...
Not the spread at all. I don't even notice the spread. You can take any of the systems - and you can see that the spread has nothing to do with it. It declines because the flat actions are used on the trend. Or vice versa - trend actions on a flat... In this case, the spread may even be zero, but we will still lose money.And don't give me an arrogant "piss off".
Set equal SL and TP, it is the best test of the strategy's viability
A classic trend strategy implies a TP of several times the SL. A classic flat strategy is the opposite. The same TP and SL is not certain to be viable for either strategy.
A classic trend strategy implies a TP of several times the SL. A classic flat strategy is the opposite. The same TP and SL is not certain to be viable for either strategy.
Yen for 2020 400k trades
Spread and once again spread does not give us that. Of course when the targets are big the spread is not significant, but in that case we will be dealing with a 50/50 probability.
Yen for 2020 400k transactions
Spread and once again spread does not give us that. Of course when the targets are large, the spread is not significant, but in that case we will be dealing with a 50/50 probability.
We should do less pipsing
A classic trend strategy implies a TP of several times the SL. A classic flat strategy is the opposite. The same TP and SL is not a fact that either one will be viable at all.
No, not trendy.
I've posted such a miracle on the forum before, at least it worked for me too.
Yen for 2020 400k transactions
Spread and once again spread does not give us that. Of course when the targets are large, the spread is not significant, but in that case we will be dealing with a 50/50 probability.
It is possible that this is the result of simulation of price wandering in the tester.
Yen for 2020 400k transactions
Spread and once again spread does not give us that. Of course when the targets are big the spread is not significant, but in that case we will be dealing with a 50/50 probability.
It's not about the spread.
try to record the tick quotes history on the demo
then do the same in the tester
Everything will fall into place