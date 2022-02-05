The impact of the spread on trading results - page 4
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Yeah, clowns wouldn't understand that.
Probably
Open a demo ECN account at a normal dealing desk and see the results
Can you share some examples of such dealings?
Here is an example of a demo ECN from Alpari
Is it true that the bid price can be higher than the ask, including commissions?
It seems to say HighBid and LowAsk clearly.
It seems to say HighBid and LowAsk clearly.
Oh right, thank you! I'm dumb =))
So it's almost the same as predicting the high or low of any bar.
I wonder why I bothered with Bid and Ask...?
The spread is very hard to beat. For example, take 1pips spread, i.e. we obtain playing with zero ML, rather than negative as in case of 5pips spread, not to mention the commonly used 30 and there is a simple tactic, small SL and its trawl that always and everywhere moves the chart upwards.
the spread is 1 pip, trading period is 1 month, 77k trades(but DC does not need 77k points - it is good for him and for me, but no, he wants to take everything!)
2 pips spread,
10 points spread (OC took all it had and is waiting for more)
Now let's take away trawl and leave only TP and SL of 100 pips, spread is also 1 pip
Many have engaged - there is no money to be made.
You can read about it on the forum by searching
If something is found, we may start such amount of terminals for all these brokerage companies and each terminal will save ticks in the real time mode and analyze them for arbitrage.
At least this is not a guessing game of random sequence of price time series.