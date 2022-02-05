The impact of the spread on trading results - page 4

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Georgiy Merts #:

Yeah, clowns wouldn't understand that.

Probably

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

Open a demo ECN account at a normal dealing desk and see the results


Can you share some examples of such dealings?
Here is an example of a demo ECN from Alpari


 
Is it true that the bid price can be higher than the ask price including commissions?
 
ironfelx #:
Is it true that the bid price can be higher than the ask, including commissions?

It seems to say HighBid and LowAsk clearly.

 
PapaYozh #:

It seems to say HighBid and LowAsk clearly.

Oh right, thank you! I'm dumb =))
So it's almost the same as predicting the high or low of any bar.
I wonder why I bothered with Bid and Ask...?

 
ironfelx:

The spread is very hard to beat. For example, take 1pips spread, i.e. we obtain playing with zero ML, rather than negative as in case of 5pips spread, not to mention the commonly used 30 and there is a simple tactic, small SL and its trawl that always and everywhere moves the chart upwards.

the spread is 1 pip, trading period is 1 month, 77k trades(but DC does not need 77k points - it is good for him and for me, but no, he wants to take everything!)


2 pips spread,


10 points spread (OC took all it had and is waiting for more)


Now let's take away trawl and leave only TP and SL of 100 pips, spread is also 1 pip



Spread does not affect trading
 
Has anyone done a comparison of tick history from different brokers, are there any points there for the living?
 
ironfelx tick history from different brokers, are there any points to live on?

Many have engaged - there is no money to be made.

You can read about it on the forum by searching

 
There is an interesting film about how liquidity providers earn money, Operation hummingbird
 
I think with a large enough number of brokers who have MT5, and consequently have a tick history, there may still be some benefit from it. And as an option download ticks from all of them and analyze them.
If something is found, we may start such amount of terminals for all these brokerage companies and each terminal will save ticks in the real time mode and analyze them for arbitrage.

At least this is not a guessing game of random sequence of price time series.
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