Do I trust the strategy tester? - page 4
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If you have a working idea, you don't need a tester. Hence, a strategy tester is a useless thing :)
And how do you check that the idea works? You will spend months and years racing on a demo account?)
And how will you verify that the idea works? Are you going to run it for months and years on a demo account?)
You don't need a tester to run an EA on historical data, at least not in the sense I mentioned.
A single run is not a selection of parameters. And even in this case the tester is like any indicator on a chart - it will show the past but will not in any way predict the future.
You don't need a tester to run an EA on historical data, at least not in the sense I mentioned.
A single run is not a selection of parameters. And even in this case, the tester is like any indicator on a chart - it will show the past but will not in any way predict the future.
Come on...!
Do you really think that all Successful Traders are psychics who can see the FUTURE EVENTS?
Posted a screenshot of the tester score - balance/funds movement chart with stable northward direction. Period: 2021. And my question was (for experienced traders) concerning the practice of using EAs in general, comparing the tester results with actual results of real accounts.
Where is the criticism of MT? Of course, the price movement in 2021 is not a pattern and no one will expect the algorithm to repeat in 2022, but there must be some statistics. For example. I have tested the robot before installing it on a real account and the tester has shown good results. I placed the Expert Advisor on the chart, traded it for a year and eventually lost the deposit. That is the essence of the matter. The purpose is not to cause problems to my friends by presenting them with a crude Expert Advisor boasting of the tester's results. That's all. What does psychicism have to do with it?
This is how (the first one written by me) the Expert Advisor has been running for the last month on a real account. What more information do you need to understand the essence of the matter? I am asking for practical advice, without any philosophy.
I posted a screenshot of the tester's score - a graph of balance/funds movement with stable northward direction. And my question was (for experienced traders) concerning the practice of using EAs in general, comparing the tester results with the actual results of real accounts.
Where is the criticism of MT? Of course, the price movement in 2021 is not a pattern and no one will expect the algorithm to repeat in 2022, but there must be some statistics. For example. I have tested the robot before installing it on a real account and the tester has shown good results. I placed the Expert Advisor on the chart, traded it for a year and eventually lost the deposit. That is the essence of the matter. The purpose is not to cause problems to my friends by presenting them with a crude Expert Advisor boasting of the tester's results. That's all. What does psychicism have to do with it?
This is how (the first one written by me) the Expert Advisor has been running for the last month on a real account. What more information do you need to understand the essence of the matter? I ask for advice based on practice, without any philosophy.
The picture looks like the use of martin or something similar.
Proposed to run in the tester for 2020 from February to July inclusive. If it survives, that's already some sort of indicator.
You can do that, too.
The picture looks like the use of a martin or something similar.
It is proposed to run in the tester for 2020 from February to July inclusive. If it survives, that's some kind of indicator.
The robot is on M5 (scalping), and I showed the result on H1 for clarity.
The robot is on M5 (scalping), and I showed the result on H1 for clarity.
In any case, the above interval could have been an easy stress test for a flat strategy (not easy - probably 2008 on the RTS index :) ).
Wrote my first robot. In the strategy tester for the year, the funds chart and the balance chart go parallel to north.
This is the yen from 2020.12.01 to 2021.12.24 ***.
The robot shows a small but positive month on the real account.
For a first time robot it is unexpected.
My question: how long should my robot run on a real account (and what is the minimal profit in %) to be able to offer it to my friends who were referred as affiliates?
That is a weird question. We do not know what your friends need.
Show the backtests for the last 5 years and separately for 2008 and 2014.
Then we can talk about something in principle.
Come on...!
Do you really think that all Successful Traders are psychics who can see FUTURE EVENTS ?...
Successful traders on what? On stocks or futures using options to hedge risk? So it doesn't work that way a bit (that is, it doesn't work that way at all).
Psychics who can see future events are called insiders. And, ta, yes, you have to have access to insiders to be successful, not a powerful forex robot :)
And on currency pairs with 1:1000 leverage, averaging and martin is just a casino game.