Do I trust the strategy tester?
Wrote my first robot. In the strategy tester for the year, the funds chart and the balance chart go parallel to north.
This is the yen from 2020.12.01 to 2021.12.24 ***.
The robot shows a small but positive month on the real account.
For a first time robot it is unexpected.
My question is: how long should my robot run on a real account (and what is the minimal profit in %), so that I could offer it to my friends who may be referred as an affiliate?
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Wrote my first robot. In the strategy tester for the year, the funds chart and the balance chart go parallel to north.
This is the yen from 2020.12.01 to 2021.12.24 ***.
The robot shows a small but positive month on the real account.
For a first time robot it is unexpected.
My question: how long should my robot run on a real account (and what is the minimal profit in %), so that it could be offered to my friends who were referred as affiliates?
If it works for a year and shows at least 20% - you can offer it to your friends, but for free, because no one will risk a kilobuckets to invest, and with kopecks the commission would not make sense.
Wrote my first robot. In the strategy tester for the year, the funds chart and the balance chart go parallel to north.
This is the yen from 2020.12.01 to 2021.12.24 ***.
The robot shows a small but positive month on the real account.
For a first time robot it is unexpected.
My question is: how long should your robot run on a real account (and what is the minimal profit in %), so you can offer it to your friends who may have been introduced as an affiliate program?
Offer it right away! Any robot may suddenly start losing money. Therefore, you have to "forge chairs while they're hot".
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Wrote my first robot. In the strategy tester for the year, the funds chart and the balance chart go parallel to north.
This is the yen from 2020.12.01 to 2021.12.24 ***.
The robot shows a small but positive month on the real account.
For a first time robot it is unexpected.
Question: how long should my robot run on a real account (and what is the minimal profit in %), so that I could offer it to my friends who were referred as affiliates?