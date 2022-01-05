Do I trust the strategy tester?

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Wrote my first robot. In the strategy tester for the year, the funds chart and the balance chart go parallel to north.

This is the yen from 2020.12.01 to 2021.12.24 ***.

The robot shows a small but positive month on the real account.

For a first time robot it is unexpected.

Question: how long should my robot run on a real account (and what is the minimal profit in %), so that I could offer it to my friends who were referred as affiliates?

[Deleted]  
A year from now you will read your own thread and answer it yourself
 
Aliaksandr Khomich:

Wrote my first robot. In the strategy tester for the year, the funds chart and the balance chart go parallel to north.

This is the yen from 2020.12.01 to 2021.12.24 ***.

The robot shows a small but positive month on the real account.

For a first time robot it is unexpected.

My question is: how long should my robot run on a real account (and what is the minimal profit in %), so that I could offer it to my friends who may be referred as an affiliate?

To use your images please use one of the following scenarios: paste image in a forum message (button Image) or attach it to a message (button Attach file).

 
Aliaksandr Khomich:

Wrote my first robot. In the strategy tester for the year, the funds chart and the balance chart go parallel to north.

This is the yen from 2020.12.01 to 2021.12.24 ***.

The robot shows a small but positive month on the real account.

For a first time robot it is unexpected.

My question: how long should my robot run on a real account (and what is the minimal profit in %), so that it could be offered to my friends who were referred as affiliates?

If it works for a year and shows at least 20% - you can offer it to your friends, but for free, because no one will risk a kilobuckets to invest, and with kopecks the commission would not make sense.

 
JRandomTrader #:

If it works for a year and shows at least 20%, you can offer it to your friends, but for free, because no one will risk investing kilobucks, and the commission won't make sense on pennies.

Thanks, that's what I thought.

 
Aliaksandr Khomich:

Wrote my first robot. In the strategy tester for the year, the funds chart and the balance chart go parallel to north.

This is the yen from 2020.12.01 to 2021.12.24 ***.

The robot shows a small but positive month on the real account.

For a first time robot it is unexpected.

My question is: how long should your robot run on a real account (and what is the minimal profit in %), so you can offer it to your friends who may have been introduced as an affiliate program?

Offer it right away! Any robot may suddenly start losing money. Therefore, you have to "forge chairs while they're hot".

[Deleted]  
Georgiy Merts #:

Offer right away! Any robot can suddenly start leaking. Consequently, you have to "strike while the iron's hot while the iron's hot".

Are you suggesting fraud?
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
Are you suggesting fraud?

Hmmm... I suggest selling faster while it works. Because any robot will sooner or later start to drain, and this usually happens at the most inopportune moment.

[Deleted]  
Georgiy Merts #:

Hmmm... I suggest selling faster while it works. Because any robot will sooner or later start to drain, and this usually happens at the most inopportune moment.

How do you know that "any robot sooner or later starts to fail"?

 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
How do you know that "any robot sooner or later starts to leak"?

It's actually an axiom of the market.....
[Deleted]  
Mihail Marchukajtes #:
It's actually an axiom of the market.....
So far it's just an unsubstantiated assertion, where are the facts?
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