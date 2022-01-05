Do I trust the strategy tester? - page 7
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Your approach to trading hasn't changed, the risks have, and that's a bit different.
Gathering investors is not a talent for trading, it's more of a marketing thing.
There are half a dozen robot grids advertised by you that will show the same result with little risk. But such a result is of little interest to anyone for a scary strategy.
I'm kind of grown up for grid robots, I don't even test them anymore, much less write such stuff, it's the initial stage of algotrading. I've had monitors with subscribers with a hat like that, subscribers come and go, profitability because that's what it is.
On the other hand, if there is a demand there must be a supply, that's why some people use it and sell it to inexperienced users. The same can be said about other forex activities, if people are willing to pay, they should use it, open fake brokerage houses to raise money, do webinars, sell courses and sell all kinds of trash.
Some trade for themselves, some for the public, and some to raise other people's money. It's just a question of profitability and responsibility. I'm now more interested in the return on a minimum investment, rather than waiting until someone brings you $100 to include it in trading and be accountable for it.
I wish you grow up to take it to another level too.
I too thought about 7 years ago that I had grown out of grid traders ))).
When you grow out of the jah level too, you'll go back to scalpers and net traders again. Everyone who doesn't quit trading comes to this.
Some, however, hang on the Zah level forever. I know such a trader personally. He's been doing it for about 12 years)).
All is not lost yet