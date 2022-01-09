Is that possible? - page 4
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It's simple, basically.
it's strange why your products don't have simple scrolling in essence?
If it's so easy, why hasn't anybody done it yet?
He's a big head-scratcher. There's no feedback...
it's strange why your products don't have simple scrolling essentially?
Isn't it strange that there are no ready-made solutions? Writing from scratch is one thing. But there must be a problem too, so there are no solutions. And so it looks like a very complicated thing, to do scrolling. I did it in Basic in the '90s. I don't think it's more complicated now and I don't think I have to look for something that is ready and the local zealots don't have it in their storerooms. And if a guy says he's doing it for the first time. It's like inviting a locksmith to repair a door and he'll be the first to fix it, or weld a gate. )))
In general, when choosing a contractor the main question, whether there are ready-made solutions for all aspects of the problem. If not at 20%, you should go by. The contractor may not be able to solve them.
It's strange why you don't have simple scrolling in your products?
Just because there's no scrolling, there's no need for it. If I did, I'd do whatever I wanted.
I have it in other projects.
It's also present in MQL standard libraries.
So, I don't understand what's the problem, from the word "at all". :)
In general, when choosing a contractor, the main question is whether there are ready-made solutions for all aspects of the task. If there are none for 20%, it is worth passing on. The contractor may not be able to solve them.
Yes. The contractor may not be able to solve anything. But if he can't, he is unlikely to take it on. He will pass it by himself. And if he does not have a ready-made solution, he will decide to pay more. But there are also tasks for which you cannot find examples on the Internet. Then you need a good programmer. And such work is already expensive.
with 99% probability, it's easier to re-write than to "add scrolling". This is not a modern gui. Libraries and "frameworks" are scary as a mortal sin. And if it's just standard objects, you are guaranteed a mountain of code with miserable results
It's even easier to output in a separate window through a dll and less code. It's even easier to get it onto a web page.
and of course it's not 30 quid, no matter how much you complain.
with 99% probability, it's easier to re-write than to "add scrolling". This is not a modern gui. Libraries and "frameworks" are scary as a mortal sin. And if it's just standard objects, you are guaranteed a mountain of code with miserable results
It's even easier to output in a separate window, even through a dll and with less code. It's even easier to get it onto a web page.
And of course it is not 30 quid, no matter how much you complain.
MQL also allows you to write applications using modern development methods. It even has its own libraries with UI elements. This is more than enough. And it would seem, what more do you need to develop applications for the terminal? But no, we will go the hard way, using all sorts of dlls and other API. :)
There's no scrolling, there's no need for it. If I needed it, I would have made it any way I wanted it.
I have it in other projects.
And it's also present in standard MQL libraries.
So, I don't understand what's the problem, from the word "at all". :)
I guess so, you didn't do it in MT, but it's easy and cheap to do - elementary in essence)
MQL also allows you to write applications using modern development methods. It even has its own libraries with UI elements. This is more than enough. And it would seem, what else you need to develop applications for the terminal? But no, we will go the hard way, using all sorts of dlls and other API. :)
A panel with DLL (500 lines of MQL), columns are dragged and sorted, the right tab of the terminal is opened with a click and there are some other features. 500 lines, which are mainly engaged in data collection.
In GUI exclusively in MQL there will be drastically more code.
The fact that it's easier and shorter with DLL, I say it's perfectly reasonable and it's all been tried and tested in practice.
Yes I understood that, you didn't do it in MT, but it's easy and cheap to do - elementary in essence)
Here's how the programmers do it:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/2943
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/751
And that's the first thing I came across. If not enough, you can study standard MQL libraries, there's both vertical and horizontal scrolling. All you need.
Here's the whole list of results I found without thinking too much:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/search#!keyword=%D0%BF%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%BA%D1%80%D1%83%D1%82%D0%BA%D0%B0%20%D1%81%D0%BF%D0%B8%D1%81%D0%BA%D0%B0
So, is this such a "chinese literacy" for you? Ah yes, you have to read a lot and study everything for a long time (to an untrained coder). It happens... But that's programming!