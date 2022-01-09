Is that possible?

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There is an indicator that generates lists of instruments. The programmer has escaped but the question remains. Is it possible to make a slider to fit all the tools? The picture is very clear. Who can help?


 
of course it can
 
Nikolay Ivanov #:
of course it's possible

please do

 
prog_ass #:

Please do.

I only do freelance work. And it's a lot of work, a lot of migraine.

 
Nikolay Ivanov #:

I only do freelance work. And it's a lot of work, a lot of migraines.

That's probably why I ran away.

 
How annoying for people who call themselves programmers and take on jobs and then run away like rats at the first difficulty.
 
and was it agreed in advance that a slider would be needed?
 
Nikolay Ivanov #:
and was it agreed in advance that a slider would be needed?

in advance was more than it was when it was handed in.

 
For example, when I click on the cross, the action is removed from the list but the file itself remains. Man, it's the simplest line to remove text from the file. and it's not done. hoped ... accepted ... received.
 
prog_ass #:

there was more in advance than when I handed it in.

that probably means "no". And the fact that there was more, therefore less, is circumstantial... You have to negotiate everything in advance.

 
prog_ass #:
For example, when you click on the cross, the action is removed from the list, but the file itself remains. Damn well it's the simplest line to remove text from the file. and it's not done. hoped ... accepted ... received.

it's easier than a slider

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