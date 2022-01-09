Is that possible?
of course it can
How annoying for people who call themselves programmers and take on jobs and then run away like rats at the first difficulty.
and was it agreed in advance that a slider would be needed?
For example, when I click on the cross, the action is removed from the list but the file itself remains. Man, it's the simplest line to remove text from the file. and it's not done. hoped ... accepted ... received.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
There is an indicator that generates lists of instruments. The programmer has escaped but the question remains. Is it possible to make a slider to fit all the tools? The picture is very clear. Who can help?