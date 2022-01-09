Is that possible? - page 2

New comment
 
Nikolay Ivanov #:

it's easier than a slider.

I agree. Can you help?

 
prog_ass #:

I agree. Can you help me?

I told you, I'm freelancing.

 
Nikolay Ivanov #:

I told you, I'm freelancing...

There's a $30 minimum here. What I have to do costs a fraction of that.

 
prog_ass #:

There's a minimum here of 30 quid. What needs to be done costs a fraction of that.

:) so why don't you just do it yourself if it's that easy?

 
Taras Slobodyanik #:

:) you should do it yourself if it's so easy.

I always do it if I can, even for free.

 
prog_ass #:
How annoying for people who call themselves programmers and take on jobs, but run away like rats at the first difficulty.

The local programmers are not crazy about you either.

 
prog_ass #:

I always do it if I can, even for free.

Here's an example of an article with a scroll bar. Below is a link to a video of how it works + source code.

This author also has a scrollbar example in another article.

 
prog_ass #:

The minimum here is 30 quid. What needs to be done costs a fraction of that.

It's easy to do. It might not be worth $30... But you can add this job as an extra to another job.
 
prog_ass:

There is an indicator that generates lists of instruments. The programmer has escaped but the question remains. Is it possible to make a slider to fit all the tools? The picture is very clear. Who can help?

What's wrong with the market overview, a copy of it? It has a scroll bar and much more options than this indicator
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
What's wrong with the market overview, a copy already. It has a scroll bar and much more features than this indicator

you don't even know what he's doing

12345678
New comment