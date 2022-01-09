Is that possible? - page 2
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it's easier than a slider.
I agree. Can you help?
I agree. Can you help me?
I told you, I'm freelancing.
I told you, I'm freelancing...
There's a $30 minimum here. What I have to do costs a fraction of that.
There's a minimum here of 30 quid. What needs to be done costs a fraction of that.
:) so why don't you just do it yourself if it's that easy?
:) you should do it yourself if it's so easy.
I always do it if I can, even for free.
How annoying for people who call themselves programmers and take on jobs, but run away like rats at the first difficulty.
The local programmers are not crazy about you either.
I always do it if I can, even for free.
Here's an example of an article with a scroll bar. Below is a link to a video of how it works + source code.
This author also has a scrollbar example in another article.
The minimum here is 30 quid. What needs to be done costs a fraction of that.
There is an indicator that generates lists of instruments. The programmer has escaped but the question remains. Is it possible to make a slider to fit all the tools? The picture is very clear. Who can help?
What's wrong with the market overview, a copy already. It has a scroll bar and much more features than this indicator
you don't even know what he's doing