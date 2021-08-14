Auto or manual - page 3
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I believe in manual trading, or rather trading with my brain.
The main thing is that there is a profit (judging by the signal), and it does not matter whether with hands or feet, everyone writes as he/she wants (knows how).
I believe in manual trading, or rather trading with my brain.
Maxim Romanov:
Если знаешь как зарабатывать, то почему не сделать робота, а если не знаешь, то зачем торговать?
Avery good point!
Your league has already gone down in the history of the forum, I don't know what it is, but it has. Probably by patience and boundless faith.
What the hell is "faith"?
I've told you a hundred times - the league is just a collection of experts fine-tuned by history. I choose my experts for real.That's it.
It's just for cases like this, when someone declares "yesterday was a special situation". I made a report right away, and I looked to see if it was special... It turns out that it was nothing special - just a big movement, which periodically occurs on all the symbols... Yes, strong, but not "robot-killing". On the days it was just a good day, but a completely ordinary movement - it didn't make it to 1000 pips. More than 10% of the days on the yen have this kind of movement. Without the league this statement would be unsubstantiated. As it is, I have quite clear proof.
During yesterday's day one robot moved from the lower to the middle division, six robots moved to the lower division from the middle one, five robots have shown unacceptable behaviour and will be overoptimised. Out of seven hundred. It's a perfectly normal situation, unremarkable.
That's the good thing about robots - they always automatically monitor the situation. I have twenty robots working on my real account right now. How would I catch it all manually?
So I'm sticking to my beliefs. You have to trade with a set of robots and the key to profit is to switch them in time.
How many robots have gone bust on the yen right now?
And how many traders came back to their monitors with their jaws hanging down thinking "screwed again"?
And how many traders returned to their monitors with their jaws hanging open and thinking "fucked up again"?
It is not clear what we are talking about and what happened.
Usual routine situation that happens not so rarely, the yen went about 80pp, it is not 300 or 500, so what's the big deal or strange?
It is not clear what we are talking about and what happened.
It's a normal situation, which is not so rare, so the Yen went about 80pp, so what's the big deal or strange?
No, well, to be fair it should be noted that, let's say, there were no such long hours on the Yen in the last year. So if anyone was standing in the sales, they probably got stoplosses. But one stoploss... that's really quite a common situation.
No, to be fair, there have not been any such long watches on the Yen in the last year. So if anyone was in the sales, they probably got stoplosses. But one stoploss... that's really quite a common situation.
That's assuming that stoploss is triggered every hour, and not in minus so many points.
It does not matter how long the price moved in one direction, be it a day or a minute.
Such candlesticks are nothing more than an excuse to "talk".
Profit = point price*Number of points*lot
You can do without the robot's help with normal functions. For example: set pending orders
I believe in manual trading, or rather trading with the brain.
So far only hands, but
I'd like a robot so I could rest
my opinion is that a robot does what you program it to do
but to program something that only the mind can do is just a mystery to me so far