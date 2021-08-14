Auto or manual

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[Deleted]  
I believe in manual trading, or rather trading with brains.
Someone is in favour of robots.
Write your opinion, maybe I'll change my mind.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
I believe in manual trading, or rather trading with brains.
Someone is in favour of robots.
Write your opinion, maybe I'll change my mind.

With your brains and hands, you will be inferior to any little "machinery" if you want and try hard enough. It makes no sense at all to raise the question of robots. The question of robots is pointless. Trade in semi-automatic mode / confirmation of a machine calculation sharply reduces the psychological pressure and the "human factor".

[Deleted]  
Mikhail Mishanin:

With your brains and hands, YOU will be inferior to any small "machine" if you want to and try hard enough. The question of robots makes no sense at all. At least "manual" trade should be automated as much as possible. Trade in semi-automatic mode / confirmation of a machine calculation sharply reduces the psychological pressure and the "human factor".

In what I will be inferior to a small-sized technique, the rate of depo drainage?
[Deleted]  
Vladimir Baskakov:
What will I be inferior to a small technique, the rate of depot drainage?

You're just not physically fit - I, for example, have gone blind in one eye from staring at the monitor 24 hours a day

 
SanAlex:

I, for example, have already gone blind in one eye from staring at the monitor 24 hours a day.

It's probably because of your Poke method.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/310846

Как я собираю себе советника методом тыка
Как я собираю себе советника методом тыка
  • 2019.04.15
  • www.mql5.com
Из этих Советников весь материал Автор MQL5-кода: Vladimir Karputov. Stop loss Take profit.mq5TrendMeLeaveMe(barabashkakvn's edition...
[Deleted]  
Evgeny Belyaev:

It must be because of your method of Poke.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/310846

Maybe! - But so uncomfortable with one eye

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
I believe in manual trading, or rather trading with my brain.
Someone is in favour of robots.
Write your opinion, maybe I'll change my mind

Advantages of robots over manual trading:

1. no emotions and all that goes with it...

2. Round-the-clock trading... Trader needs rest, doesn't he?

3) Accuracy and speed of trading...


And most importantly:

Robot - this is YOUR MANUAL strategy, but in machine code ...

The only excuses - it's impossible to translate a manual strategy in the code, not serious ... The only justification - you are psychic, and can see into the future ... For all other things do not roll, because any sequence of actions in manual mode Trader can translate into machine code!

[Deleted]  
Serqey Nikitin:

The advantages of robots over manual trading:

1. no emotion and all that goes with it...

2. Round the clock trading... Trader needs rest, right?

Accuracy and speed of trading...


And most importantly:

Robot - this is YOUR MANUAL strategy, but in machine code ...

The only excuses - it's impossible to translate a manual strategy in the code, not serious ... The only justification - you are psychic, and can see into the future ... For all other things do not roll, because any sequence of actions of the trader in a manual mode can be translated into machine code!

That's if you trade on indicators
 

How many robots are agacnostic on the yen right now ?


[Deleted]  
Vladimir Baskakov:
This is if you trade on indicators

the indicator can be invisible - it's in our brains.

Photo by

[Deleted]  
SanAlex:

the indicator can be invisible - it's in our brains.

To the point
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