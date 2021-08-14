Auto or manual
I believe in manual trading, or rather trading with brains.
With your brains and hands, you will be inferior to any little "machinery" if you want and try hard enough. It makes no sense at all to raise the question of robots. The question of robots is pointless. Trade in semi-automatic mode / confirmation of a machine calculation sharply reduces the psychological pressure and the "human factor".
With your brains and hands, YOU will be inferior to any small "machine" if you want to and try hard enough. The question of robots makes no sense at all. At least "manual" trade should be automated as much as possible. Trade in semi-automatic mode / confirmation of a machine calculation sharply reduces the psychological pressure and the "human factor".
What will I be inferior to a small technique, the rate of depot drainage?
You're just not physically fit - I, for example, have gone blind in one eye from staring at the monitor 24 hours a day
I, for example, have already gone blind in one eye from staring at the monitor 24 hours a day.
It's probably because of your Poke method.
- 2019.04.15
- www.mql5.com
It must be because of your method of Poke.
Maybe! - But so uncomfortable with one eye
I believe in manual trading, or rather trading with my brain.
Advantages of robots over manual trading:
1. no emotions and all that goes with it...
2. Round-the-clock trading... Trader needs rest, doesn't he?
3) Accuracy and speed of trading...
And most importantly:
Robot - this is YOUR MANUAL strategy, but in machine code ...
The only excuses - it's impossible to translate a manual strategy in the code, not serious ... The only justification - you are psychic, and can see into the future ... For all other things do not roll, because any sequence of actions in manual mode Trader can translate into machine code!
The advantages of robots over manual trading:
1. no emotion and all that goes with it...
2. Round the clock trading... Trader needs rest, right?
Accuracy and speed of trading...
And most importantly:
Robot - this is YOUR MANUAL strategy, but in machine code ...
The only excuses - it's impossible to translate a manual strategy in the code, not serious ... The only justification - you are psychic, and can see into the future ... For all other things do not roll, because any sequence of actions of the trader in a manual mode can be translated into machine code!
This is if you trade on indicators
the indicator can be invisible - it's in our brains.
the indicator can be invisible - it's in our brains.
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