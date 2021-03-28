Big risk, big profit? - page 4
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I trade on the real. Forbes doesn't give a damn. 2 million times that's only 20,000 percent - once again, you've shown your brains. I am a programmer. I like the PROCESS of creating a grail advisor. Almost done. One year to go. I wanted to give it to you along with the investment. Had trouble with the guarantees. Change your avatar. Otherwise, I'll stop cooperating.
Found the reports on the computer. Increased 2 million times in 12 hours of one day. Thinking of making a signal on it. But need to significantly reduce profits to 50% per month. I think we should trade 1 day a month - first Friday of the month. If it trades more than 49%, I'll trigger the sinker.
Where is your money?Show the balance graph from the Metatrader on the real account.
I'm a real trader. Forbes doesn't give a damn. 2 million times that's only 20,000 percent - once again, you've shown your brains. I am a programmer. I like the PROCESS of creating a grail advisor. Almost done. One year to go. I wanted to give it to you along with the investment. Had trouble with the guarantees. Change your avatar. Otherwise, I'll stop cooperating.
Found the reports on the computer. Increased 2 million times in 12 hours of one day. Thinking of making a signal on it. But need to significantly reduce profit to 50% per month. I think we should trade 1 day a month - first Friday of the month. If it trades more than 49%, it should trigger the sinker.
Kostiq, doesn't Webgopnik want to trust you with his finances? He wants you to trust him?
Sharing the skin of the unkilled bear is in full swing...
Looks like a bummer for Webgopnik...
Couldn't get anyone on a hit-and-run...
It wasn't Chocolat's fault... Bad luck...
Where's your money?Show me the balance graph of the Metatrader on the real account.
10% in 1 day Friday 19.03.2021 manual
See different style?
VPS demo my robot 12% in 2 weeks
Now you show me the balance graph from the Metatrader on the real account or better give me the investment password
10% for 1 day Friday 19.03.2021 manual
See different style?
VPS demo my robot 12% in 2 weeks
Now you show me balance graph from Metatrader on my real account or better yet give me your investment password
70 Trades in a day by hand?
then bounce back in the "red & white" ... all 20% :-)
70 cca trades in a day, by hand??
then you must have bounced back in the red & white ... all 20% :-)
70 cca trades in a day, by hand??
then bounced around in the red & white ... all 20% :-)
Yes) It's ok. You can go higher, 300+, for example. With your hands! You understand how difficult it is, I can see)
Is it a lot? I have averaged 1 in 5 minutes. I have mostly placed pending orders, mostly buyStop and buyLimit, while I have mostly read the book. Previous day was 100-something personal record
I'm not sure you had time to grasp the meaning of what you read in the book by immersing yourself so densely in the process.
It's certainly not a bad perversion to do anything in parallel except hard scalping. Music... well, yes, an option. Book... no way ;)
10% in 1 day Friday 19.03.2021 manual
See different style?
VPS demo my robot 12% in 2 weeks
Now you can show me the balance graph on my real account or better yet give me the investment password.
I don't trade on the real account now. But my demo account balance went from 100k to 280k. Now I'm up to 220k.
I don't trade on the real. But I used to go from 100k to 280k on the demo. Now it's 220k.
That's demo trading, so many people can do it.
It's not like that with real money
Well, yes, you have -100% on one of them, i.e. you lost 100% on the other -68.66%, you would soon lose them, stop embarrassing yourself and shame on the glorious ranks of traders
You probably have heard the proverb: he wants to know about Thomas, but he wants to know about Yerema, whether he wants to get into trouble or not
it seems to be about you. You are asked for the investor's password, and you are talking about trading. They ask for the password and you say trade. Give us the password and we will see how you trade
. What guided you to open orders. What guided you when you closed the orders. How much we lost
I knew a guy about 50 years ago who used to ask for a ruble loan and promise to pay us back two rubles. But he forgot to pay them back and refused to do so
it seems you are one of them. But giving a ruble is one thing and giving 100 thousand is another. That's something to think about.
maybe you're a megalomaniac. They are usually resentful of everybody, pay little (just 40 thousand rubles), they do not appreciate (I'm the best trader!), they clamp their investments (give me 100 thousand rubles)
and they consider themselves the best and worthy of much, they exaggerate their skills and abilities
maybe you are one of them? See a psychiatrist - it might even help...