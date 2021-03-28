Big risk, big profit? - page 7
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It doesn't matter, at all.
In fact - everything matters.
The quotes are slightly different. Put two ticking charts next to each other and compare. The conditions are different.
Slippage is different: The triggering delay in manual trading at some brokers is up to 3 (three!!!) seconds.
In this case on the demo for three seconds the most profitable for the player is chosen,
and on the real - the most profitable for the broker. In robot trading it is less noticeable, but also there
a. It's easier to win a competition than to trade with your hard-earned money. Both psychologically and MM in contests are easier.
b. many brokerage companies give starting bonuses one way or another.
c. you can get paid directly on this site.
You just haven't considered such options. You may use these variants directly on this web-site.
Got the deposit up to +120%, and then went a string of failures. While the tops were 8x the deposit there.
I tried to win a contest - I lost, it was a high-risk account.
Made a deposit of +120% and then had a string of failures. While the tops increased the deposit 8 times over there.
In casinos, they even increased their bets a hundredfold... But, for some reason, no one sees the casino as a method of making money...
All you have to do is take two accounts - real and demo - and place the tick charts next to each other. The difference is immediately visible.
Then we need to run the same robot on two accounts - real and demo. The difference can be seen after one day
All you have to do is take two accounts - real and demo - and place the tick charts next to each other. The difference is immediately visible.
Then we need to run the same robot on two accounts - real and demo. The difference can be seen after 24 hours.
The difference is due to the fact that while looking at one chart changes have already occurred in the other one - and the eye does not have enough time to react. In other words, there is no difference between the real and the demo accounts.
This difference is due to the fact that while you are looking at one chart, there has already been a change in the other - and the eye does not have time to react. But in this case there is no difference between the real and demo charts.
Yes. There is no difference between the real and demo charts!
Real at the top, demo at the bottom.
Same broker. I have noted the differences. With strong movement there are more differences and they are bigger. There is also a difference in lag and slippage.
The demo is an advertising variant. The conditions are easier on it.
Real at the top, demo at the bottom.
Same broker. I have noted the differences. With a strong movement there are more differences and they are bigger. There is also a difference in lag and slippage.
The demo is an advertising variant. The conditions are easier on it.
If this difference prevents you from making money, it's there.If you don't make money on the demo and you don't make money on the real, there is no difference. ))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
if this distinction prevents you from making money, it is .If you don't make money on the demo and you don't make money on the real, there is no difference. ))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))