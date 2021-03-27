Is there any profit in forex? - page 14
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I don't have $100 - I've already said that. And I don't need $100, I need 100 thousand roubles.
Everyone needs it, and not even 100,000, but several million.
The only question is whois making the effort.
P.S. I converted ruble to money with an online calculator and it came out to just $1350.
Are you showing your ignorance because of such an amount?
I don't have $100 - I've already said that. And I don't need $100, I need 100 thousand roubles.
100tr is just four times the initial $100. Considering your bluster, it's a cakewalk for you. Go ahead, in a month you'll have your 100 grand.
100tr is just four times the initial $100. Given your braggadocio, it's a cakewalk for you. Go ahead, you'll have your 100 grand in a month.
It's pretty clear his whole trade's going down the drain.
You can dump your own - you need an investor's, i.e. someone else's.
100tr is just four times the initial $100. Given your braggadocio, it's a cakewalk for you. Go ahead, in a month you'll have your 100 grand.
I'm saying I don't have $100. Are you willing to give it to me? Or I'll offer you 5% of the profits for bringing in an investor.
I say I don't have $100. Are you willing to give it to me? Or I offer you 5% of profits for a referred investor.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Is there any profit in forex?
webgopnik, 2021.03.18 12:56
I'm only making 30-40k profit.
I say I don't have $100. Are you willing to give it to me? Or I offer you 5% of the profits for bringing in an investor.
I got a 10k pension. And I can get that kind of money out of it. And if you can't do that with your income, then you can't trade for shit!
I have a pension of 10k. And I can get that much money out of it. If you can't do that with your income, you can't trade for shit!
What's that got to do with trading, which, by the way, I'm an ace at, and my financial situation? I am offering you an income - bring me investors and 5% of the profits to you.
What?
What does this have to do with trading, which, by the way, I am an ace at, and financial health? I am offering you an income - bring me investors and 5% of the profits for you.
You can use the investors yourself.)
The investors themselves will come in handy )
In 2009. I just showed my tester report and got a $1000 investment
In 2014 I had to show real account monitoring for 3 months - got $100,000, investor from Hungary
In 2019 I got the 7th place in the contest with Gerchik and a real prize. The contest lasts for 3 months.
In 2020 I am not looking for anyone, but I see that monitoring 3 months of trading is already difficult to lure
In 2025, or maybe sooner, you will have to show 1 year of real account monitoring, document the receipt of money and be responsible for it financially.
Then it will be possible to really assess the manager, whether he is ready to risk the house and all the property, in order to get the investment.
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Now the most relevant, it is to participate in competitions and win, it is the safest way to get investment.
P.S. And also, to be registered in offices where give bonuses with working off of lots. too interesting variant of reception of personal money.
Got 100$ with working off 75 lots, fulfilled the condition in less than 4 days, withdrew 100