Grail, trading systems, martingale, netting, pyramiding. Let's share our experiences and move towards our goal! - page 14
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It's hard to get far on GEPs alone.
That's one of the conclusions of that article) But that's not the point, it's to demonstrate the general matstat approach - gaps just happen to be convenient for that.
On GEPs alone, it's hard to get very far.
Especially since they come once a year in forex.
Quiet, quiet. The peeps have a knack for noticing such subtleties once a year. I bow my head to the wisest.)
Quiet, quiet. The peeps have a knack for noticing such subtleties once a year. I bow my head to the wisest.)
Some people think it's a gap, too. And there is even an indicator.
Especially since in forex they occur once a year.
For this reason, in addition to the usual gaps (as suggested by Rashid in a preliminary discussion of the article), inter-session gaps were also studied.
Hmmm... Another Baskakov? How many are there? Dasha was... Vladimir was... Sprout was... Now there's Pyotr? There are so many, though...
Hmmm... Another Baskakov? How many are there? Dasha was... Vladimir was... Now there's Pyotr ?
I was surprised too, but they are different forum members.
Some people think it's hep too. And there is even an indicator.
BPC is a block of empty prices, when the price goes to a big momentum without testing. As the price has the property of filling in, it is quite a tradable formation. Similar to a gap, yes.
But that's clearly not the pattern on the screenshot.
For this reason, in addition to the usual gaps (as suggested by Rashid in a preliminary discussion of the article), inter-session gaps were also studied.