Grail, trading systems, martingale, netting, pyramiding. Let's share our experiences and move towards our goal! - page 24
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A thread with grail, martin and a call for cooperation in the title
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Like gathering together in a village to deposit pensions and martingale?
There was a story from some southern agricultural region about woeful traders...
And that most threads are like that - well, most of the brightest minds have been driven out of the forum, the rest are rena, izersky, usuf, gopnik
The thing is that everyone has long been sitting in closed groups, and probably no one sees the sense to talk about working solutions in the forums (well, really, why feed the mooch), so the forums are only such topics are obviously perishable, here with such false prophet-braggarts like the above-mentioned characters...
All the best people are quickly dragged away from the forums by secret agents. 😁
I had to read the beginning.
The first post of the TC - I will answer any questions, and then he asks them himself ...
Anyway, it's clear that the man is not getting on with the martinis yet...
All the best people are quickly dragged off the forums by secret agents. 😁
Not counting the ones who are originally single ) though, maybe they do get dragged away later
I had to read the beginning.
The first post of the TC - I will answer any questions, and then he asks them himself ...
Anyway, it's clear the man's not getting on with the martinis yet...
I've got something real! But... I have no intention of making gifts for, so to speak, an honourable public. My intention is to find a business partner.
And that turned out to be a virtually impossible task. For almost 100% of the inhabitants of all the forex forums, the business partner and the investor is the same. You must agree that the inability to understand the difference betrays the intellectual potential of the person. If you are interested in business, and not the fireworks of brilliant ideas, then write to me in a personal message. I will not discuss the details in the open.
While you're here THEN the dude has raised 8K to the yard)
not up. it's a floating pnl.
If it starts going out, the price will hit the floor, the basement and the top layer of the crust.
I think the real profit he might get is $50-300m, which of course is also fantastic compared to the start-up capital (the coveted million percent).If anything, after Vitalik's donation (~$1bn in the same coin at the time of the donation) the price of the coin collapsed 15 times
While you're here TOTAL dude has raised 8K to the yard)
Is it OK that Ciba is a scam to attract gullible hamsters?
Bloated money but the real money there is only this very 8k ;-)