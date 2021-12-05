Grail, trading systems, martingale, netting, pyramiding. Let's share our experiences and move towards our goal! - page 25
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Is it OK that Siba is a scam to attract gullible hamsters?
Bloated money but the real money there is only this very 8k ;-)
And how to determine which coin is scam and which is not scam?
Is Bitcoin a scam?
Good question, interesting. I can't answer it definitively for myself. If people believe in him, that doesn't mean he can't be a scam.
Neither Ciba nor bitcoin fits the definition of a scam
Here's a scam:
Learned how to do a flat, what direction to go in next?
I think I've found the grail.
I think I've found the grail.
What is bad luck and how do you fight it?!
-And I, I've got a lot on my mind.
What is bad luck and how do you deal with it!?
-And me, I've already got my lip on.
I can show you on any piece of history, it'll be a flat minus the cost of the rush.
My attitude to the subjectof the Grail...
A grail in trading is a trading strategy that has the properties of:
1. Max reliability of trade, i.e. number of profitable deals to the total number of trades - about 100%.
2. Profit is of the second place, because this parameter is not so important.
3. Drawdown - not more than 10-15%, which confirms the RIGHTness of the strategy and absence of adjustment for history ...
Of course, there are possible interpretations of this definition "GRAAL" ... But in general, it's not so critical, as will be solved the main task for the trader "to obtain a stable profit ...
A grail in trading is a trading strategy that has the properties of:
1. Max reliability of trade, i.e. number of profitable deals to the total number of trades - about 100%.
2. Profit is of the second place, because this parameter is not so important.
3. Drawdown - not more than 10-15%, which confirms the RIGHTness of the strategy and absence of adjustment for history ...
Of course, there are possible interpretations of this definition "GRAAL" ... But in general, it's not so critical, as will be solved the main task for the trader "to obtain a stable profit ...