Grail, trading systems, martingale, netting, pyramiding. Let's share our experiences and move towards our goal! - page 25

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Marat Zeidaliyev #:

Is it OK that Siba is a scam to attract gullible hamsters?

Bloated money but the real money there is only this very 8k ;-)

And how to determine which coin is scam and which is not scam?

Is Bitcoin a scam?

[Deleted]  
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

Good question, interesting. I can't answer it definitively for myself. If people believe in him, that doesn't mean he can't be a scam.

 

Neither Ciba nor bitcoin fits the definition of a scam

Here's a scam:


 

Learned how to do a flat, what direction to go in next?


[Deleted]  

I think I've found the grail.

Screenshot 2021-12-05 131844

Screenshot 2021-12-05 132518

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SanAlex #:

I think I've found the grail.

What is bad luck and how do you fight it?!

-And I, I've got a lot on my mind.

Screenshot 2021-12-05 133546

 
The author thinks he will get the grail here? How naive, profitable traders never share their secrets, which, when they lose them, affect the course of history, resulting in further competition in the form of the crowd they took money from before
 
SanAlex #:

What is bad luck and how do you deal with it!?

-And me, I've already got my lip on.

I can show you on any piece of history, it'll be a flat minus the cost of the rush.

 

My attitude to the subjectof the Grail...

A grail in trading is a trading strategy that has the properties of:

1. Max reliability of trade, i.e. number of profitable deals to the total number of trades - about 100%.

2. Profit is of the second place, because this parameter is not so important.

3. Drawdown - not more than 10-15%, which confirms the RIGHTness of the strategy and absence of adjustment for history ...


Of course, there are possible interpretations of this definition "GRAAL" ... But in general, it's not so critical, as will be solved the main task for the trader "to obtain a stable profit ...

[Deleted]  
Serqey Nikitin of the Grail...

A grail in trading is a trading strategy that has the properties of:

1. Max reliability of trade, i.e. number of profitable deals to the total number of trades - about 100%.

2. Profit is of the second place, because this parameter is not so important.

3. Drawdown - not more than 10-15%, which confirms the RIGHTness of the strategy and absence of adjustment for history ...


Of course, there are possible interpretations of this definition "GRAAL" ... But in general, it's not so critical, as will be solved the main task for the trader "to obtain a stable profit ...

4. You need a good mentor, such as you
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