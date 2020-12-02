The slippage parameter in the EA. - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I had a conversation with the doc the other day.
They say if a client wants zero slippage, they'll do it.
I'm sure they will...
The question is different. First, the slippage parameter is necessary, because the order will not open without it. Then the same person said, "Slippage is not necessary because none of the brokers take it into account and it makes no sense to add this parameter to the Expert Advisor".
I don't know about that...
The question is different. First, the slippage parameter is necessary, because the order will not open without it. Then the same person told me: "Slippage is not necessary, because no brokerage company takes it into account and it makes no sense to add this parameter to the Expert Advisor".
In an uptrend Sell does not requote - Buy does. In a downtrend Sell requotes - Buy does not requote. That's not what I mean. I manually open an order. A requote eats three or four points. I do not have slippage parameter. But the order opens. I do not ask a question at what price the order was opened. I am interested in the question: "Can an order without the parameter "slippage" be opened ?
What are you all talking about? I told you at the beginning - with Market Execution the slippage parameter is not needed and is not taken into account by DC. With Instant Execution - it is needed and taken into account.
In an uptrend Sell does not requote - Buy does not requote. In a downtrend Sell requotes - Buy does not requote. That's not what I mean. I manually open an order. A requote eats three or four points. I do not have slippage parameter. But the order opens. I do not ask a question at what price the order was opened. I am interested in the question: "Can an order without the parameter "slippage" be opened?
If the execution type isMarket Execution, it will open in any case, no matter if the slippage is 0 or 100500
My point is that if the EA DOESN'T have this parameter. I mean, if we don't have it in our EA at all.
1) The order will be opened (but under certain conditions).
2) The order will not open (it does not open without any additional conditions).
Execution type . I am not familiar with this word. I will google translation into human language .
Try putting INT_MAX value in the slippage parameter. In theory it will open an order under any conditions in any market.
The advisor will NOT have this parameter
Do you have to look for this action somewhere in the settings?
in the account description at the DC