The slippage parameter in the EA. - page 6
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Read page 3.
The programmer writes to ME that the "slippage" parameter is unnecessary and therefore will NOT be added to the EA.
Therefore, before you advise to put "zero" in the PARAMETER, first make sure that there is such a parameter in the EA. Because today I was at work late ( 22 : 22 MSC ) looking for a tube, which is designated in the project, but the excavator did not find it. I guess Mr Frost looked at the stars instead of the project and advised to put a value of "zero" in the parameter that does not exist. So, with pipes it's like Father Christmas: zero in the project and zero underground.
Kostya Yerin, I count the stars, but only at night so far, so no one cares how much I earn, how much I invest, where I invest and why I invest, even in a grand, even in a fur coat ,
It won't be entered in the "Input parameters", not in the code.
I was at work late today (22:22 MSK) looking for a pipe that is marked on the project, but the excavator did not find it. Perhaps, instead of looking at the project, Father Christmas looked at the stars and advised me to put a value of "zero" in a parameter that does not exist. The same is with the pipes, like Father Christmas: they exist in the project, but do not exist underground.
Tomorrow point the excavator perpendicular to the pipe direction on the scheme. About 5 metres after the last bend, towards the section the pipe bypasses on the scheme. The main thing is not to hit the pipe, which you are sure to find there. The regularity )
This is the slip. Back and forth is 5-10 metres, the main thing is to understand where to dig.
Read page 3.
The programmer writes to ME that the "slippage" parameter is unnecessary and therefore will NOT be added to the EA.
Therefore, before you advise to put "zero" in the PARAMETER, first make sure that there is such a parameter in the EA. Because today I was at work late ( 22 : 22 MSC ) looking for a tube, which is designated in the project, but the excavator did not find it. I guess Mr Frost looked at the stars instead of the project and advised me to put "zero" in a parameter that does not exist. So, with pipes it's like Father Christmas: zero in the project and zero underground.
Kostya Yerin, I count the stars, but only at night so far, so no one cares how much I earn, how much I invest, where I invest and why I invest, even in a grand, even in a fur coat ,
Something that reminds me of....aah exactly - "The bike is not mine, I just put the ad" anyone here remembers?)))
Maga!!! Decided to give a detailed answer.
The parameter will be external or internal. Example. You walk into the gatehouse and the janitor asks for a pass. Or maybe it's written on the outside of the gate: Show me your pass. The external parameter may be missing or present but the internal one is present. It may be different, but that is the case here. Further, it is even more complicated. The janitor may carefully check the pass. Sometimes it is different. I once passed through a special cafe in Moscow on a piece of cardboard from a shoebox. The internal parameter may be used or present formally.
Now closer to the subject. When I run the EA on the Input Parameters tab - this is the external parameters of the EA - there may or may not be a Slippage. What does it depend on? If you open the EA in the editor - now you know how to do it - you can see a line like
extern int Slippage=3;
The word input can replace extern. If this word is removed, the parameter will disappear from the Input Parameters page.
If this line is written like this
extern int Slippage=3; // Slippage
input int Slippage=3; // Slippage
then the Input Parameters tab will have the Slippage parameter instead of Slippage. Both names are chosen by the programmer arbitrarily.
In any case, the Expert Advisor will trade exactly the same. But why do we need an input parameter? So that it can be changed!!! But to do this, you need to know what value this parameter should have to get more profits. This can be found out by means of optimization. So, maybe the programmer, when writing the Expert Advisor, will conduct optimization and remove all of the input parameters? It turns out that optimization must be performed periodically. Some people do it once a week, others do it more seldom. This is due to changes in the market - the nature of price movement. We should disable visualization - the testing and optimization will be faster.
Is everything clear with this parameter? Or ask questions. In the next post we will discuss internal parameters of the OrderSend function. Also Instant and Market execution. Do you need it?
Maga!!! Decided to give a detailed reply.
Constantine, too well written, that's how the Stargazer gets to where the star pipe is buried.
Strange that he and his programmer can't find an understanding.
Constantine, too well written, that's how the Star-Spangled Banner gets to where the star is buried.
It is strange that he and his programmer cannot find an understanding.
I write to the programmer: the "slippage" parameter is WANTED, the programmer writes NOT WANTED, I write to the programmer to introduce the "slippage" parameter into the EA, the programmer writes: "but I WILL NOT".
My turkey is special - it walks in zigzags during the search for buried pipes, so I called the Zigzag. The main thing belongs to the class of diggers, that is, the class of pipe diggers, no, not that ... the family of pipe diggers ... that is, pipe diggers!
Good dan Maga! Are you here for lunch, or is today a shortened day? Will you stop talking nonsense?
Is that clear? Or ask questions. The next post is about the internal parameters of the OrderSend function. Also Instant and Market execution. Do you need it?At Instant Execution there are requotes = order execution refusals
I write to the programmer: the "slippage" parameter is REQUIRED, the programmer writes NOT REQUIRED, I write to the programmer to insert the "slippage" parameter into the EA, the programmer writes: "but I will not".
In code where an order is opened, this parameter should be written (we cannot do it without it). The question is what to write there - zero or something else, not whether the parameter is needed or not.
I write to the programmer: the parameter "slippage" is WANTED, the programmer writes NOT WANTED, I write to the programmer to introduce the parameter "slippage" into the Expert Advisor, the programmer writes: "but I won't".
My turkey is special - it walks in zigzags during the search for buried pipes, so I called the Zigzag. The main thing belongs to the class of diggers, that is, to the class of pipe diggers, no, not that ... to the family of pipe diggers ... that is, pipe diggers!
All is clear, according to the description, your programmer works as a "pipe-pusher" during the day, or simply as an excavator driver.