The slippage parameter in the EA. - page 7
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G1yakh1na barkh1eh, Maga! Have you come from work?
With Instant Execution there is a deviation entry field at the bottom.
The trader sets the price and the maximum deviation from it. If the price leaves this corridor during the time of transferring the order from the terminal to the server, it will be requote = order execution failure. This is the deviation that we mistakenly call slippage. It must be necessarily specified inside the OrderSend() function parameters. I suggest that if we set the deviation equal to zero, it will agree with any deviation. This should be further studied.
At Market Execution
The order is opened at the price which will appear on the market when the server processes the order. The price may change considerably during the time of sending the order. This is a real PROSECUTION. I once saw 256 pips. This is terrible!!! But the order will be definitely opened. It is useless to specify slippage in the function OrderSend(). But it is necessary. What value should we specify? It does not really matter. The server ignores it anyway. By the way, it ignores the price at which we open the order, too. So, why do we have to specify it? Because the format of function OrderSend() is standard, the same for both cases. It's like a passport in your pocket. What if the police stop and ask? Have you ever been stopped by the police? We carry a passport.
What type of account do you have, how do you know? Press F9 or Service --> New Order. It says there. Above brought two pictures.
Let's summarize. In the OrderSend() function, the programmer must specify the price and slippage that the server ignores during Market Execution. And it would be quite useless to specify slippage in the Expert Advisor's parameters on the Properties tab. Why? Because in the strategy tester of MT4 slippage is absent. How to optimize it then? What value should be set then? Maga, what is your opinion on this? What is your order execution type on different accounts?
I train my geese, i.e. turkeys, to be treasure hunters, i.e. pipe diggers, during the lunch time I go to the supermarket with my faithful Zigzag to get grilled chickens and Zigmund is standing guard (or sitting).. it does not matter ... So that the hot chickens are not cold, I put them in a bag and before the cash register I take them out (sometimes), if Zigmund smells suspicious attention from the guards and beeps "attack" (mentally).He and I have a telepathic connection and in the evenings I count stars (or rather I count them) on star-spangled Biden. I am accused of stealing and lack of them (they lie, by the way they lie) and they consider me especially dangerous ... the stargazer.
As for the case - I vaguely understood that I myself can change something, even in the absence of the desired parameter, I will sort it out. Although I just need an order to open at the price nearest to the exact point, and not only at the exact point - that's my motto and the sun! I set the take order five pips higher than I thought it would be - it's more than enough, but the centivy said it wouldn't open at the nearest price - instant exposure.
A hump can be healed by the grave and a stubborn one by the cudgel. Can you tell me how many deviation points would suit you? Use Instant Execution accounts. I think cent accounts have them somewhere. Set the exact price and the maximum deviation allowed. That'sit!!!
There's a cent account with ANY broker somewhere in the world. You can experiment. The deal is a grand to one broker, a grand to another broker a month later. A patient goes to the dentist and the doctor starts pulling his teeth. "It's all right, I'll get the patient! "About the number of points I wanted and allowed in the slippage I wrote . I don't like the same questions I answered . I'm sending you a screenshot of my account.
The second before the screenshot was 1.81675 is how much slippage ?
Not at all, it's a price change.
There is no point in having any further dialogue with you, it is like a conversation between a neurosurgeon and a plumber.
Now that's Instant Execution - just the thing
Slippage is the difference between 1) the price when the EA sent the order to the server and 2) the price at which the server opened the order. Maga! They called you a neurosurgeon!!! I guess it's almost true. It's one small step from electrician to neurosurgeon.
Not at all, it's a price change.
There is no point in having any further dialogue with you, it is like a conversation between a neurosurgeon and a plumber.
Do you think Zvezdochet is a neurosurgeon?
He is an assistant plumber.