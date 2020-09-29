A futures trade opens at Last price, not at Bid or Ask. Is this normal? - page 9
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You don't get it.
In the spot forex market, there is also liquidity.
This liquidity is provided by leading banks and liquidity aggregators.
Exchange shares have nothing to do with it, the exchange industry is transparent as it is, not counting the hidden dark pools.
As for the bankruptcy of the company and its delisting from the stock exchange, of course there is a risk in that. But that is if you are a holder of a large block of shares for dividends.
For trading, I think there is no reason to be afraid of it. But it is of course necessary to keep track of the company if you trade a certain set of shares.
And for that you need to be able to read the company's quarterly, annual reports. Analyse debit, credit, etc.
Fundamental analysis is complicated, I agree, not everyone can understand it.
That's why most people drive the eurik back and forth.)
I do not argue, I just like the simple series. And their description. The accuracy of the description brings us closer to a better understanding of the behaviour and the algorithm. Everyone goes their own way.
It's not difficult to read reports, the question arose, reports are made according to IFRS recommendations and rules. Are there automatic systems for analysing reports? I am still far from it, all my acquaintances financiers do evaluations manually.
Trading without control and knowledge of the subject is not trading)
Exchange shares have nothing to do with it, the exchange industry is transparent as it is, apart from the hidden dark pools.
What about the market makers on the stock exchange who have almost unlimited liquidity? Can you know whether it is a bid by him or a mere small bidder?
And where is the transparency in that?
I'm not arguing, I just like the rows better so far. And their description. The accuracy of the description brings us closer to a better understanding of the behaviour and the algorithm. Everyone goes their own way.
It's not difficult to read reports, the question arose, reports are made according to IFRS recommendations and rules. Are there automatic systems for analysing reports? I am still far from it, all my acquaintances financiers do evaluations manually.
Trading without control and knowledge is not trading.)
I do not quite understand what rows you are referring to ))
I do not understand what recommendations and standards are used to make reports, and I think this information is unnecessary.
A company produces a report, it is published in the public domain. What standard is it made by, it seems to me that it doesn't matter, the main thing is to understand what figures are there ))
I am sure of course there is an automated analysis of reports, because it is routine, to analyze a lot of companies during reporting season.
If you understand what you need to analyze, you can program it yourself. The information is all open.
They do it manually out of habit, because programmers are needed for automation.
Analyzing a report is a sequential algorithm of actions. And any algorithm can be programmed.
What about market makers on the stock exchange who have almost unlimited liquidity? Can you know if it is his bid or just a small bidder's?
Where is the transparency in that?
In an exchange market, no one knows whose bid it is. All bids are impersonal.
That is, your bids go to the exchange on behalf of the clearing house, but under your number.
The exchange does not know whose order it is, it only knows the order number and from which clearing house it came.
And the market maker's job is to quote the instrument. He is on an equal footing with us, except for capital and speed of execution )
On the American stock market, for an additional fee you can buy a specialist's book, where you can see all his orders.
I don't quite understand what rows you are writing for ))
I have not delved into what guidelines and standards are used to make reports, and I think this is unnecessary information.
A company produces a report, it is published in the public domain. What standard is it made by, it seems to me that it doesn't matter, the main thing is to understand what figures are there ))
I am sure of course there is an automated analysis of reports, because it is routine, to analyze a lot of companies during reporting season.
If you understand what you need to analyze, you can program it yourself. The information is all open.
They do it manually out of habit, because programmers are needed for automation.
Analyzing a report is a sequential algorithm of actions. And any algorithm can be programmed.
Pricing, very similar not pseudo-random).
The standards of the report better know, profitability ebitda may be calculated differently, different accounting of the balance. Without this the picture is not complete. Tax and accounting are initially different, and the public report has its own pitfalls and not unambiguous interpretation of items.
Price, very similar not pseudo-random).
Reporting standards are better to know, profit margins can be calculated differently, different accounting for off-balance sheet. Without this the picture is not complete. Tax and accounting are initially different, and the public report has its own pitfalls and ambiguous interpretation of items.
Ah, if price series, they are everywhere ))
What's the difference between forex and stocks, it doesn't matter even if it's the weather.
The analysis of series belongs to statistics, and not to a certain category of researched object.
But that's it, then yes. I did not go deep into the reports. Reports are enough for trading.
I am not an investor, so I am not interested.
Ah, if price series, they are everywhere ))
Whether it's forex or stocks, it doesn't matter if it's the weather.
The analysis of series belongs to statistics, not to a certain category of the object under study.
But that's it, then yes. I haven't delved much into reports, I've had enough of them.
Yes, rows, with them sometimes it is easier than with people) In the analysis of share prices not to take into account the condition of the issuer is not right). And this is no longer pseudo-random behaviour)
Yes, rows, they are sometimes easier to deal with than people) In analysing the price of a stock, not taking the condition of the issuer into account is somehow wrong). And this is not pseudo-random behaviour.)
Yeah, well, if those series are cointegrated, then it's a fairy tale ))
I don't know, I don't take into account the condition of the issuer, I only take into account important events, in the form of reports and conference calls.
Yes, if these series are also cointegrated, then it's a fairy tale ))
I don't know, I don't consider the state of the issuer, I only consider important events, in the form of reports and conference calls.
Yes the pivot point / to which a number can be tied and you can do a lot)
Apparently we have different understandings, you account for issuer status through reports, important events and conferences.
Yes the fulcrum / to which a number can be linked and you can do a lot of things)
Apparently we understand each other differently, you consider the condition of the issuer through reports, important events and conferences.
You don't even really get into these reports, the main thing is the forecast of analytical agencies, and the actual figure of the report.
A large imbalance in the report causes a violent panic, and brings the stock into a good move. At this point we either pick it up or short it further.
So, the rest is a matter of technique, manual dexterity and no cheating.)