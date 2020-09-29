A futures trade opens at Last price, not at Bid or Ask. Is this normal? - page 5
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Roman:
Will execute at the worst price. A Market is always executed on the opposite side of the spread.
A stop order is executed by a market as opposed to a limit order, which is poured.
Consider whether it is better to execute a TP, a Market or a Limit order.
If you do not care about the spread in dynamics, plus the possible slippage, close your TP, Stop(aka Market) order.
Market does not always mean the worst price at TP - it depends on where the price has gone. If the price moves in the positive direction, the market will be filled at the best price at the moment with positive slippage. Limit orders are based on the idea that the price will roll over at the threshold, but it's not always the case, so they will always be executed at a worse price, as there is a pullback from the maximum price to the downside. Stop orders do not have this problem - the slippage will only be in the plus, if there is one, otherwise the trade will not be executed.
But this is so if the execution is honest, as declared, and not fraudulent.
There is no spread on the exchange as a commission - it's just the difference between an Ask and a Bid. This is a matter of TS, as the best way to close - assuming that the price will turn over or will go further - and based on this it is necessary to choose what type of order to close the deal. It seems obvious.
Roman:
Stop orders never end up in the market. They are stored on the server of the broker or provider.
A stop order is a pending market order. And at the moment of the trigger, it will trigger on the market.
The only difference between astop order and a limit order is the forecast of where the price will go, up or down, and the execution is based on this.
Why do you think that the stop order should not be placed in the market is unclear, it is the same delayed request as the limit.
Stop orders differ from limit orders only in the prediction of where the price will go, on the move or overturn and based on that will be the execution.
Where did you get the idea that stop orders should not be put in the put up - it is unclear, it is the same pending order as the limit order.
I tried to give you a long answer, but
after this post, I lost the desire to explain.
You do not know how do Limit and Stop orders work and how they are executed.
Study not within the forex platform, but in exchange execution, it will be useful to you.
You do not know how Limit and Stop orders work and how they are executed.
Study not within the forex platform, but in exchange execution, it will be useful to you.
Have you heard anything about stop-limit orders?
Have you heard anything about stop-limit orders?
Have you heard that stop orders and stop limit orders are different orders?
Have you heard anything about stop-limit orders?
You wrote that the difference between Stop and Limit orders is only in predicting where the price will go.
That's why you don't understand why stop orders are not put in the market.
Well, you should study the basics, and then write something.
In your case, I know what you want to tell me beforehand.
You want to say that StopLimit is placed in the market if the Limit level is better than the current price.
And I'll tell you that Limit is sent to the market, at the time of the Stop! trigger, not at the time the StopLimit order is placed.
Alexei correctly noted that these are different orders, but they have the same type of Stop. And all the stop orders are stored on the server, or even locally on the computer (in the past)
And StopLimit isn't intended to set limits. There is an ordinary Limit order for limits.
And of course you don't understand whatStopLimit is for.
Here's another one. I can barely find my own screen shot, which I posted in one of the threads before.
Study it carefully. Especially the time, tick flags and volume.
You're already talking to yourself. :)
The top starter has been off the hook for a long time now...
You're already talking to yourself. :)
The topikstarter has been off the hook for a while now...
I don't think so ))
Silently absorbing information.
Yes to the rest of us too, useful information.
Yes to the rest of us too, useful information.
Then, of course...