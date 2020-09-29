A futures trade opens at Last price, not at Bid or Ask. Is this normal? - page 3
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What marketplace is this being traded on?
I don't know. The client made me a demo so that I could connect and figure it out.
Look, two market orders fly at the same time in nanoseconds, one to sell, the other to buy.
The buy order doesn't reach the ask, the sell order doesn't reach the bid, they meet somewhere inside the spread and are filled to the satisfaction of both parties.
You can get a Last price thereby. This will be the counter bids.
Because of this, your market order is matched with somebody else's market order, and you get a position inside the spread.
For TP to work properly, use limit orders to lock in profits rather than the standard TP.
SL is unchanged, it still beats the marker. But better still use Stop orders rather than the standard SL from the terminal.
Also, to calculate the distance of fixing profit or loss, use the average actual opening price of the position.
And what is wrong with using a stop order for TP? It will execute at this price or a better one and if it turns around, well, it didn't make it, you should have set a smaller TP then...
Regarding crutches, it is your right to store the stop order on the broker's server or in the exchange's collocation.
Where the broker's server is located is not known, what the delay will be of this stop order at the moment it is sent to the exchange, is also not known.
What is the reason why the broker suddenly refuses to place the stop order to be executed? It is not to anyone's advantage.
Logically, if there are better bids than ask or bid, they must be set and refresh in the market first and not execute in bypassing the market for then the best bid price would be violated and the last ones to come would have priority over the previous ones.
Only Limit bids go into the cup if they are better priced. But there are two markets flying at the same time, how can they be satisfied? So they are brought together as counter orders.
And what is wrong with using a stop order for TP? It will be executed at this price or a better one and if it turns around, well, it didn't make it, we should have set less TP.
It will be executed at the worse price. A market is always executed on the inverse of the spread.
A stop order is executed by the market as opposed to Limit, which is poured.
Consider whether it is better to execute a TP, a Market or a Limit order.
If you don't care about that spread in dynamics, plus possible slippage, close your TP, Stop(aka Market) order with a market order.
What is the reason why the broker suddenly refuses to place stop orders in the market to be executed? It is not to anyone's advantage.
see answer 1
Stop orders are never placed in the market. They are stored on the server of the broker or provider.
A stop order is a pending market order. And at the moment of trigger, it will trigger on the market.
I see everyone has been through some kind of school, from successful in quotes traders.
what glass? What are you talking about? - You will be slowly but surely dumped by any means, with a few years to go.
I see everyone has been through some kind of school, from successful in quotes traders.
what glass? What are you talking about? - You will be slowly but surely sold out at any rate, with a few years.
That's funny. If you do not know what the quoted traders are, you may be right ))
That's funny. Judging by your post, you are one of those traders in inverted commas ))
I refer to it all as a player. Here it's just like in real life - who gets who. and all your applications - for those who can properly, think it through - and take from both you and me - and leave us naked.
I relate - to it all, as a player. Everything here is just like in normal life - who gets who. and all your applications - for those who can get it right, think it through - and take from both you and me - and leave us naked.
You've answered your own questions.
You treat it like a game, not hard work.
Game and work, it's a different state of end result.
Tanker generation, my ass.
You have answered your own questions.
You treat it as a game, not as hard work.
Game and work are different states of end result.
As I understand it, you are one of those who are lured into these Games.