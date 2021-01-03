Spread between two futures - page 5
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And then, without any warning, the history is gone, and I don't even know why :-( Sad.
Just a trader you write history with an owl, right? As for me I have an EA that writes everything inside the 1-minute bar, but no matter how you slice it, the last value of that one-minute bar is always left on the history. But the idea is to work on the zero bar and for me the quote speed of Opener can FOREVER sit and wait for coming up asc or bid.
How many trades per day or so you make, ProstoTrader?
Again What is the significance of the yellow line? Right now it's shifted downwards so it's not the centre between the spreads...
The thing is that even though that EA is writing inside a minute, but when I create an indicator, it still takes a minute. Since my strategy is market driven due to lack of capital, I have to risk a lot, nevertheless I will start writing history and see what I can get out of these data, although I think it may be useless if I approach them (data) with an axe, but what if.....? Well that's another story.
ProstoTrader, fraternally please answer my questions, I would be very grateful to you!
ProstoTrader, please fraternally answer my questions, I would be very grateful!
I have no time - busy at the construction site, have to close the warm loop in time for winter.
Can't rely too much on this indicator, which "picks up" the first in the queue and bid needs to handle all the ticks,
it will only be possible through CCanvas.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/351753
I've never written charting code, and I don't have time to figure it out now (I'll get to it in winter).
I have no time - I am busy on the construction site, I have to close the warm circuit in time for winter.
You can't rely too much on this indicator, which "snatches" the first in the ask queue and bid needs to handle all the ticks,
it will only be possible through CCanvas.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/351753
I've never written charting code, and don't have time to figure it out now (I'll get to it in winter).
The final version
Added
Added chart scaling
The final version
Added
Added chart scaling
Break down receiving data into parts
Si-12.20 vs Eu-12.20
That's a shame, construction is a thing. But I don't need to draw anything, I plan to write minutiae into a file and load them into EA for neuronics later. The plan is as follows. I will have time to hear the explanations :-)
From the indicator above, there's nothing to catch.
I already gave up on it. There are no fish in it!!!!
Three Finnish brothers are fishing in the Gulf of Finland
In the morning, the sun is starting to rise, the youngest brother says:
- The sun ishigh... The middle brother says:
- The teacher does not bite
It's evening, the sun has gone down, the oldest brother says:
- Kauvaritte Multokka and the new one bites!!!
P.S. The fish is all right there, you should know how to catch it :)