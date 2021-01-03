Spread between two futures - page 6
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the indicator above says there's nothing to trade there.
Do you, on the FORTS, want to trade on an indicator?
Do you, on the FORTS, want to trade on an indicator?
you can, but not like this
Good luck!
Good luck!
Thank you!
But you need to find out how much money there is in forex first, as it's where you started
;)
Thank you!
But I need to find out how much money there is in forex first, as I started with it
;)
There is no money in forex, every last pip is scratched out by fxsaber.We are hiding from him in forts, but I'm afraid it won't be long ;)
There is no money in forex, fxsaber scratched out every last pip there.We are hiding from him in forts, but I'm afraid it won't be long ;)
this plummer?
I have been trading arbitrage strategies on the FORTS since 2013 and I enter and exit the market naturally.
At the beginning of the year I opened another IIM:
Can you give me a hint, it doesn't add up here)
My personal account at Otkritie in "Financial Results" shows the profit excluding the commission, i.e. the commission must still be deducted from your chart. You deposited 400, the chart shows 180+ profit, assets 586. If there was no money on the account, there is almost no commission - how is this possible? What is the expected payoff of your strategy?
Don't think I'm counting your money, I'm trying to apply the numbers to my strategy.
Please tell me, this doesn't add up for me.)
In the "financial result" section of my personal account at Otkritie, the profit excluding the commission is shown, i.e. the commission should still be deducted from your schedule. You deposited 400, the chart shows 180+ profit, assets 586. If there was no money on the account, there is almost no commission - how is this possible? What is the expected payoff of your strategy?
I do not think I am counting your money, I am trying to apply the figures to my strategy.
What makes you think that there is no commission?
Why have you decided that there is no commission?
Well, the logic is 400 entered totals 607, on the chart we see 200 +, ie, either no commission or you have a strategy that few trades.607-400 = 207, so we get 200 +.
In my tab "Financial Result", for example, today's growth of 1373r, and the real increase in assets 820r (after deducting the commission). For example, I have 5800r "financial result" for a week, but realistically I have 2576.
Apparently I have too many trades, because of this it is striking. And you have C3.22, obviously there are not many deals and the order is from 2020.11.03. Then it is clear
Well, the logic is 400 entered totals 607, on the chart we see 200 +, ie, either without the commission or you have such a strategy that few trades.607-400 = 207 here we get 200 +.
In my tab "Financial Result", for example, today's growth of 1373r, and the real increase in assets 820r (after deducting the commission). For example, I have 5800r "financial result" for a week, but realistically I have 2576.
Apparently I have too many trades, because of this it is striking. And you have Si 3.22 there is obviously not many deals and order from 2020.11.03. Then it is clear.
"Today" in this report is the result from yesterday evening clearing to today evening clearing, and in the MT5 terminal on the "History" tab today, is the profit for the calendar date = today.