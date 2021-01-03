Spread between two futures - page 3
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Good result, congratulations.
Do you know how to enter an arbitrage trade at 10.00.00?
Unfortunately no, otherwise the result would have been much bigger.
On the chart you can see that it is far from 10-00 and the profit is 141 pips per 1 pair
Unfortunately not, otherwise the result would have been many times bigger
On the chart you can see that it is far from 10-00, and the profit turned out 141 points per 1 pair
Individual trades are not interesting. Equity is of interest here but it is difficult to trace the equities according to calendars at my coding level. Probably not for you, show me the equity of the GOLD calendar at least for this year? I tried to trade the calendar on GOLD and walked away from that topic. Too abrupt BA movements, though maybe I hit just the right period of a no-holds-barred rise from 1500 to 2000, but so far I've given up the urge :(
Separate deal not interesting....
Yes? Let's do the math...
141 points * 62 pairs * 7,558 rubles(per point) = 66072.036 rubles. (dirty, excluding commissions)
It's not easy to trade the calendar, you can really screw up.
to prevent this you need a good and accurate history and of course, real-time data...
And, of course, you have to keep a close eye on the news, especially political ones.
Yes? Let's do the math...
141 points * 62 pairs * 7.558 roubles(per point) = 66072.036 roubles. (dirty, not including commissions)
So you don't have equity on the calendars either? Perhaps you have your own method, significantly different from mine. In my method you don't need to follow the news at all. :)
I will think about it, thanks!
I only trade calendars 2 weeks before expiry and stop 1 day before expiry.
Simple trader, thank you very much for your advice! The solution is interesting, now I'll try it, then I'll unsubscribe.
But there is a problem on my computer
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/351487
But there is a problem on my computer
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/351487
Prostotrader, thanks so much for the code! I have an opener as well.
Yes? Let's do the math...
141 points * 62 pairs * 7.558 roubles(per point) = 66072.036 roubles. (dirty, excluding commissions)
It's not easy to trade the calendar, you can really screw up.
to prevent this you need a good and accurate history and of course, real-time data...
And of course one has to watch closely the news, especially political ones.
62 pairs?! How did you manage to find so many? I don't have even the boldest guess at 62 variations))
Sixty-two pairs?! How did you manage to find so many? I don't have even the boldest estimate for 62 variations))
:) 62*2 CONTRACT gold
Prostotrader, thank you very much for the code! I have an opener as well.
It needs to be tweaked to remove the error...
No time right now, will do it a bit later
By the way, in the GetStartTime function
you have to replace the line
a_month = a_month - 1;
to
a_month = a_month - next_month;
:) 62*2 CONTRACT gold
I certainly apologise if I am asking too "intimate" questions, but I am used to getting into details.
What exactly were you sarbitrating on September 17th is not clear to me.
If GOLD-12.20-GOLD-9.20, then GOLD-9.20 from 12.30 on 17/09 does not change in price, as the settlement price of the contract has already been determined by the specification, so you do not have arbitrage, but a simple and uncomplicated counter-trend GOLD-12.20.
If GOLD-3.21-GOLD-12.20, how the hell did you get 62 contracts to enter + 62 contracts to exit = 124 contracts, despite the fact that the total volume of GOLD-3.21 trading on 17.09 was only 306 contracts according to exchange data?
As the result Variant two is not possible, Variant one is. But this is not arbitrage at all, do you understand?