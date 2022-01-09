There is not a single topic about trading on the main page of the traders' forum. Not a single one at all. - page 2
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My daughter doesn't program. Not at all. But, she earns several tens of thousands of roubles a day. I program a little, but I do not earn money, because I am lazy. I teach my daughter. There is almost no one who is able to earn on this site, just f***ing about nothing. A spherical horse in a vacuum and how to convert it. I know how to solve any problem - I've been doing it all my life. This place sucks, nobody can do anything. Only a few are capable. I have been watching for 12 years or more, I don't remember exactly.
Have you ever been able to solve the problem "to fully work out - to identify and follow the current trend"?
Alexei, so the problem of discussing trading will remain on your website.
What is there to talk about? It is not interesting to discuss basic knowledge, everyone here understands everything. People are smart. But to talk about the specific nuances that may affect the profitability of trading is not very interesting. Probably, because it is a long and complicated individual work. Even if a person finds something and is ready to tell about it(!) even at this moment not many are ready to accept his ideas, because people's minds are occupied with their own ideas. I know by experience, my own beliefs prevail and many of the assumptions of others I simply dismiss without thinking, like "been there, tried that".
So what to do?
You know, that's the kind of conundrum I get.
My daughter doesn't program. Not at all. But, she earns several tens of thousands of roubles a day. I program a little, but I do not earn money, because I am lazy. I teach my daughter. There is almost no one who is able to earn on this site, just f***ing about nothing. A spherical horse in a vacuum and how to convert it. I know how to solve any problem - I've been doing it all my life. This place sucks, nobody can do anything. Only a few are capable. I've been watching for 12 years, or more, I don't remember exactly.
Aren't you lying? How does she make so much money?
It's amazing, here people are working hard and a lot in real life, and somewhere the money falls on their heads and they earn so much in a day...
The water used to be wetter and everyone wanted only to learn, not to count money. One thing that has remained constant over the centuries is the teachers' ranting about how things used to be different.
Somehow we missed the return of Mr Volchanski.
By the way, yes.
But, Lekha is just not yet in his usual role. As soon as he does, the topic will immediately shift to his humble persona.
******************. I program a little, but I don't make any money because I'm lazy. *******. Almost no one is capable of earning on this site, just f***ing about nothing. A spherical horse in a vacuum and how to convert it. I know how to solve any problem - I've been doing it all my life. This place sucks, nobody can do anything. Only a few are capable. I have been watching it for 12 years or more, I don't remember exactly.
Up until 2013 or so, at the old www.mql4.com the themes were interesting. There were such arguments. Formulas, graphics, mathematics. Now all of this is gone. The old-timers left the forum long ago or went read-only.
It is MQ's fault. Not developing the resource in this direction. There was a great initiative: blogs. But then the service turned into a dumping ground for analytics. It is no longer MQ's fault here, but killing so much money/human hours to create blogs, and then just abandoning the service - I don't understand.
...It's MQ's fault. Not developing the resource in that direction. There was a great start: blogs. But then the service turned into a dumping ground for analytics. MQ is not to blame here, but to spend so much money / man-hours on creating blogs, and then just abandon the service - I don't understand.
Imho, if candy already sells well, why work on the wrappers? :-) MQ's specialisation is the trading terminal (candy). Market, freelancing, forum, blogs - all are phonies.
Have you ever solved the problem to fully work out - identify and follow the current trend?
I have, but there is no profit in solving this task, or rather very little of it. It is much more profitable to detect a reversal and then follow the new trend. This is what I do.
Aren't you lying? How does she manage to earn so much?
It's amazing, people here work very hard and hard in real life, and somewhere the dough falls on their heads and they earn so much in a day...
Mostly scalping. I have deposits, but I deal with them and their profitability is two orders of magnitude lower, but there is no risk.
She trades with productivity, which allows to double a deposit each month, but she does not reinvest yet, as she is engaged in serious repairing of the flat and furniture renewal, being unemployed since April.
Now she has learned a high-yield risk-free trading, all in hedge.
I made my first trade in the middle of April this year.
Took my first cue in December 1997. In 6 months I took second place on the Moscow championships.
All in all, a capable girl.
No, I'm not lying.
Last week for Thursday and Friday 20%. On the dollar through the MICEX with a deposit of one million roubles. The previous days a little less.
Mostly scalping. There are some deposits, but I have done them and their returns are two orders of magnitude lower, but there is no risk.
She trades with the efficiency, which allows to double the deposit every month, but she is not reinvesting yet - she has started a serious repair of the flat and furniture renewal, being unemployed since April.
Now she has learned a high-yield risk-free trading, all in hedge.
I made my first trade in the middle of April this year.
Took my first cue in December 1997. In 6 months I took second place on the Moscow championships.
All in all, a capable girl.
No, I'm not lying.
Last week for Thursday and Friday 20%. On the dollar through the MICEX with a deposit of one million roubles. Previous days a little less.
Well, well... Every time you look around, it's all semi-ligarchs and super-traders on the internet...
Well... Waiting to hear how a young talent scalped several million dollars in one year...
Well, well... Every time you look around, the internet is full of semi-ligarchs and super-traders...
Oh, well... Waiting to hear how the young prodigy scalped a few million dollars in one year...
Sorry, that's only 4 billion roubles.