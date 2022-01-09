There is not a single topic about trading on the main page of the traders' forum. Not a single one at all. - page 5
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Does the word "retard" sound familiar?
Yeah. I've been seeing you on the forum for 10 years.
For now, an indicator.
After a bit of code tweaking, here's the picture.
The indicator is great, it identifies extremes well.
Where to open trades and in which direction?
Where to open trades and in which direction?
I understand that when triple red circles appear, buy on the green double ones and close on the red triple ones. I have to put it in the EA, I can't see it that way.
Without a tester you can't say for or against.
And after the tester there will be even more questions.