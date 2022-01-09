There is not a single topic about trading on the main page of the traders' forum. Not a single one at all. - page 5

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Алексей Тарабанов:

Does the word "retard" sound familiar?

Yeah. I've been seeing you on the forum for 10 years.

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

For now, an indicator.



After a bit of code tweaking, here's the picture.

 
The indicator is cool, it identifies extrema well. There are errors, of course, but not too many, and it is unlikely that the "timeframes" will do better. The "X4" pattern looks very nice. As the trend reference points ("mounting points") it looks not so good here, of course. But that's because the process does not fit "timeframes" correctly, what can you do.
 
Wizard2018:
The indicator is great, it identifies extremes well.


Where to open trades and in which direction?


[Deleted]  
Evgeniy Chumakov:

Where to open trades and in which direction?

I understand that when triple red circles appear, buy on the green double ones and close on the red triple ones. I have to put it in the EA, I can't see it that way.

 
I understand that before you can trade, you have to understand the indicator and how it works.
 
With an indicator like this, it doesn't matter where, what, when or where to open.
[Deleted]  
Without a tester, there's no definite way to tell, for or against.
 
Aleksei Stepanenko:
Without a tester you can't say for or against.
And after the tester there will be even more questions.
There will go - add a trawl, please. Make it a break-even point. And let's have a grid with different pitch and lot. How about a neurucha?
Guys, there's no fish here!
Who's talking?
Who, who, the market maker.

And a news filter.
 
Vladimir Tkach:
And after the tester there will be even more questions.
There will go - add a trawl, please. Make it a break-even point. And let's have a grid with different pitch and lot. How about a neurucha?
Guys, there's no fish here!
Who's talking?
Who, who, the market maker.

And then there's the news filter.
If the simplest buy-sell does not give a profit, no net, stops, trawls and filters will help.
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