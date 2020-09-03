GRAAL in trading - definition... - page 11
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Generally speaking, retards, being an integral part of society, are necessary for society to reconcile the goals and ways of further development of society. For society as a whole, they are the counterbalance without which the evolutionary development of society is impossible. Therefore, from this global point of view, retards are elements useful for global development of a society.
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Here it is appropriate to remember the role of Shiva not only as an aspect of destruction, but also as a necessary element in the process of creation.
Generally speaking, retards, being an integral part of society, are necessary for society to reconcile goals and ways of further development of society. For society as a whole, they are the counterbalance without which the evolutionary development of society is impossible. Therefore, from this global point of view, retards are the elements useful for global development of society.
I would bring this description more to imbeciles
I would put that description more towards imbeciles
Here it is appropriate to remember Shiva's role not only as an aspect of destruction, but also as a necessary element in the process of creation.
here it is appropriate to recall the role of Shiva not only as an aspect of destruction, but also as a necessary element in the process of creation.
Shiva Rudra! Eva! Yagatam pataye namaha!
Edison was not known to have neglected this method, but that did not stop him from becoming a great inventor.
It's a good thing we don't remember the inventor of the WHEEL...
Go for it! See if you can do something about it...
It's a good thing they didn't remember the inventor of the WHEEL...
Go for it! You might get something out of it...
I alwaysdo well because I'm a khorosh. You know what you call a ship, that's how it sails).
It's not like some Sergei - give me some money.)))
You don't get it...
The IRR for the Trader is his DREAM..., the ideal strategy to which the Trader will strive in developing his own strategies.
Will the Trader develop his dream strategy, only time will tell ... But without a BIG GOAL nothing good will come of the Trader!
If IRR is "how much you want to earn", then yes, of course.
If IRR is "how do you want to trade to earn a lot all the time" - no. Otherwise, it would be enough to dream that the Grail would come to mind=)
I alwaysdo well because I am a khorosh . You know what you call a ship, that's how it sails.)
Yeah, yeah, yeah...
If you don't praise yourself, no one will notice!
In professional jargon this is called the determination of the Ideal Final Result (IRR)...
Your suggestions for your IRR ?...
IRR is when there is a profit. And you can buy something with it in real life.
You've been on this forum since 2009, judging by your profile entry, and in "trading" even longer, most likely.
Do you think this definition is accurate enough?Edit: since 2006!