GRAAL in trading - definition... - page 18
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Hello, everyone. I'll show you mine then.
What is your strategy?
Manual trading. Visual finding of certain patterns which indicate future possible movement.
Assumed profit (real) from 15 to 150 p and above. 80-90% of signals are correct.
Example trades. Part of the position is closed and transferred to a BU.
the goal is the stars ! only the Strategic Missile Forces have a different goal :-)
it's quiet after them !
What is the indicator?
I've put it up many timeshttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/348203#comment_17653472
Manual trading. Visual finding of certain patterns which indicate future possible movement.
Assumed profit (real) from 15 to 150 p and above. 80-90% of signals are correct.
Example trades. Part of the position is closed and transferred to a BU.
And in the event of failure, over siting?
Partial lock or stop.
As can be seen from the TS, this justifies itself.
Eh, you guys give me hope. Thank you. (chuckles)
that's it, unconfirmed. if by the end of the year, my system holds up and doesn't go down, then maybe.
If by the end of the year, my system holds up and doesn't sell out, then maybe.
With profits like that, you can take risks and not expect it to be stable.
that's it, unconfirmed. if by the end of the year, my system holds up and doesn't go down, then maybe.