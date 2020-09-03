GRAAL in trading - definition... - page 17
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Today's Report
Baskakov was better at it. On the whole cutlet in the night, and take the hep. Funny, but I didn't understand how the direction was taken, but everyone has his own secrets.
One more chemo for the Expert. - (Expert is in kodobase)
You can start the game, and we'll watch: "In 100 days to 1 million from 100 dollars".
All you need to do is 10% a day, that's half your goal:
Today's report
Today's report
What kind of strategy is this?
The problem is very simple - predict the direction and start the Expert Advisor with some Indicator (signal), so it would open in your predicted direction.
However, my Expert Advisor, multiplies the lot, if you fall into deficit. (Indicator will give a signal to open, the lot will increase. )
----------------------------
And yes! the most important thing is to set a reasonable target .
The problem is very simple - predict the direction and start the Expert Advisor with some Indicator (signal), so it would open in your predicted direction.
However, my Expert Advisor, multiplies the lot, if you fall into deficit. (Indicator will give a signal to open, the lot will increase. )
----------------------------
And yes! the most important thing is to set a reasonable target .
the target is the stars ! the only other target is the FWS :-)
Hello, everyone. I'll show you mine then.
Funny, but expected))))))
The problem is very simple - predict the direction and start the Expert Advisor with some Indicator (signal), so it would open in your predicted direction.
However, my Expert Advisor, multiplies the lot, if you fall into deficit. (Indicator will give a signal to open, the lot will increase. )
----------------------------
And yes! the most important thing is to set a reasonable target .