GRAAL in trading - definition... - page 16

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Олег avtomat:

Not at all. Just a blatant blabbermouth brought out in the open.

It's just so negative in this thread. Our lives are bad enough and we're shitting in here.....

What the fuck is the point of this.

 
Реter Konow:
Oh, you have nothing to do with launching, but you have everything to do with inventing something that goes into a launch module? And the research instruments on board can't short out and cause a fire? You've been left out of the loop...)) Oh, come on.

Yeah, if there's a fire, a satellite will immediately fall on someone's head. The laws of gravity, who, - have you abolished?

 
khorosh:

Yeah, if there's a fire, a satellite will immediately fall on someone's head. The laws of gravity, who - have you abolished?

You can't argue with that competence!)))
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Aleksandr Yakovlev:

It's just so negative in this thread. It's a bad enough life and we're shitting on it too.....

What the fuck is the point.

Just a rampant chatterbox with nothing to do with practice. With no practical knowledge whatsoever. But with a hypertrophied ego. It's pathological.
 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

It's just so negative in this thread. It's a bad enough life and we're shitting on it too.....

What the fuck is the point.

Why the negativity? It's okay. Don't take it that way.
 
I'm sorry. I won't intrude on your cultured, highly intellectual conversation.
 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:
I'm sorry. I won't disturb your cultural, highly intellectual conversation.
Well, I have culturally expressed an opinion, followed by cultural reviews from my opponents, pressured by trader's authority, backed by the capital earned in the tester and on the demo. It's business as usual.
 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

It's just so negative in this thread. It's a bad enough life and we're shitting on it too.....

What the fuck is the point.

Don't take it personally, it's no big deal. We're just stretching our brains a bit, practicing our fine wordsmithing).

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Vitaly Muzichenko:

You can start the game, and we'll watch: "In 100 days to 1 million from 100 dollars".

All you need to do is 10% a day, that's half your goal:


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