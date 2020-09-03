GRAAL in trading - definition... - page 16
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Not at all. Just a blatant blabbermouth brought out in the open.
It's just so negative in this thread. Our lives are bad enough and we're shitting in here.....
What the fuck is the point of this.
Oh, you have nothing to do with launching, but you have everything to do with inventing something that goes into a launch module? And the research instruments on board can't short out and cause a fire? You've been left out of the loop...)) Oh, come on.
Yeah, if there's a fire, a satellite will immediately fall on someone's head. The laws of gravity, who, - have you abolished?
Yeah, if there's a fire, a satellite will immediately fall on someone's head. The laws of gravity, who - have you abolished?
It's just so negative in this thread. It's a bad enough life and we're shitting on it too.....
What the fuck is the point.
It's just so negative in this thread. It's a bad enough life and we're shitting on it too.....
What the fuck is the point.
I'm sorry. I won't disturb your cultural, highly intellectual conversation.
It's just so negative in this thread. It's a bad enough life and we're shitting on it too.....
What the fuck is the point.
Don't take it personally, it's no big deal. We're just stretching our brains a bit, practicing our fine wordsmithing).
.
.
You can start the game, and we'll watch: "In 100 days to 1 million from 100 dollars".
All you need to do is 10% a day, that's half your goal:
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